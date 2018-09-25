Before we officially kiss the spring 2019 show season goodbye, there's one last stop: Paris, France. On Monday, Dior kicked off the Paris Fashion Week schedule with a beautiful, ballerina-inspired collection followed by presentations from Jacquemus and Gucci.

Both celebrities and fashion influencers alike packed their very best outfits for Paris, which included chic coats, sweaters, and dresses. (Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, even made an appearance at Dior!) See all the unforgettable outfits, ahead.

