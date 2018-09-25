image
Today's Top Stories
1
Why You Need to Check You're Registered To Vote
image
2
The 7 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy ASAP
image
3
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
4
Mika Brzezinski Regrets Nothing
image
5
Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch

The Most Unforgettable Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Day two, here we go.

image
Tyler Joe

Before we officially kiss the spring 2019 show season goodbye, there's one last stop: Paris, France. On Monday, Dior kicked off the Paris Fashion Week schedule with a beautiful, ballerina-inspired collection followed by presentations from Jacquemus and Gucci.

Both celebrities and fashion influencers alike packed their very best outfits for Paris, which included chic coats, sweaters, and dresses. (Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, even made an appearance at Dior!) See all the unforgettable outfits, ahead.

1 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
24 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
26 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
27 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
28 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
29 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30 of 30
image
Tyler Joe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
What to Wear to a Winter Wedding
Street Style : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 The Best Moments From Paris Fashion Week
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts Meghan Markle Wore a Stunning Givenchy Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day One Blake Lively's Fashion Hack for Plunging Necklines
image Pippa Middleton Leaves the Gym in a Blue Wool Coat
image Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch
image Michael Kors Just Bought Versace
image What Tiara Will Eugenie Wear on Her Wedding Day?
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers
image
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 Watch Christian Dior’s Spring 2019 Show