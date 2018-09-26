image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 5 Best At-Home Eyebrow Tints for Beginners
image
2
Why You Need to Check You're Registered To Vote
image
3
'Vanilla Lilac' Is Fall’s Biggest New Hair Color
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts
4
Meghan Markle Defied Royal Protocol at Solo Event
image
5
These New Tech Products Will Change Your Life

Cardi B's Most Over-the-Top Fashion Week Looks

A retrospective.

image
image
Splash / Getty

Cardi B wins at life in general, but she decided to take her icon status to another level during New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week. After taking a couple months off from performing to spend time with her newborn, Kulture Kiari Cephus, the singer is slowly making her way back to the stage—and the front rows—but not without making a statement from head to toe (literally). From stunning corsets to fuzzy cheetah sunglasses, see the rapper's most over-the-top outfits throughout fashion month, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 New York Fashion Week
View this post on Instagram

ICONIC. @dolcegabbana

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

A moment of silence for this red Dolce & Gabbana gown Cardi wore to the BAZAAR Icons party...before she lost a shoe.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 New York Fashion Week
View this post on Instagram

@moschino @itsjeremyscott

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Surprisingly one of her more understated looks for Jeremy Scott's Moschino show.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Milan Fashion Week
View this post on Instagram

Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Want need these furry glasses. Not sure if I love the glasses or the boots more though, TBH. Do yourself a favor and watch this video of Cardi in the outfit on her way to the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Milan Fashion Week

Three words: Suit up, b*tch.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Paris Fashion Week
image
Splash News

Fashion week or the royal wedding? Cardi stuns in a gorgeous Michael Costello slit dress and matching hat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Paris Fashion Week

Once more for the people in the back front. 10 points for the Britney reference in her caption.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Paris Fashion Week

Cardi changed into this lavender pastel feathered suit by Christian Cowan for the performance she gave at the ETAM show.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 Paris Fashion Week
View this post on Instagram

@muglerofficial

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

September 26, 2018: The day I learned that a butt corset does, in fact, exist...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Paris Fashion Week
image
Splash News

...But not without a pair of red bottoms. Fin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Two Bella Hadid Wore Her Most Naked Dress Yet
image No, Versace Is Not About to Become Michael Kors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 The Best Moments From Paris Fashion Week
image
Unforgettable Street Style at Paris Fashion Week
image Meghan Markle Wore a Stunning Givenchy Dress
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day One Blake Lively's Fashion Hack for Plunging Necklines
image Pippa Middleton Leaves the Gym in a Blue Wool Coat
image Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch
image Michael Kors Just Bought Versace
Street Style : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
What to Wear to a Winter Wedding