Cardi B wins at life in general, but she decided to take her icon status to another level during New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week. After taking a couple months off from performing to spend time with her newborn, Kulture Kiari Cephus, the singer is slowly making her way back to the stage—and the front rows—but not without making a statement from head to toe (literally). From stunning corsets to fuzzy cheetah sunglasses, see the rapper's most over-the-top outfits throughout fashion month, below.
1
New York Fashion Week
A moment of silence for this red Dolce & Gabbana gown Cardi wore to the BAZAAR Icons party...before she lost a shoe.
2
New York Fashion Week
Surprisingly one of her more understated looks for Jeremy Scott's Moschino show.
3
Milan Fashion Week
Want need these furry glasses. Not sure if I love the glasses or the boots more though, TBH. Do yourself a favor and watch this video of Cardi in the outfit on her way to the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan.
4
Milan Fashion Week
Three words: Suit up, b*tch.
5
Paris Fashion Week
Fashion week or the royal wedding? Cardi stuns in a gorgeous Michael Costello slit dress and matching hat.
8
Paris Fashion Week
September 26, 2018: The day I learned that a butt corset does, in fact, exist...
9
Paris Fashion Week
...But not without a pair of red bottoms. Fin.
