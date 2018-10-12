See the Best-Dressed Guests at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

A lil' wind never hurt anybody.
When Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released their wedding invitations and revealed that they made their dress code a bit more formal than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, nobody knew what to expect from guests' outfits. But of course everyone from Kate Moss to Elie Goulding look incredibly chic in their dresses and fascinators. See the best-dressed guests today at Windsor Castle, ahead.
In Stella McCartney, carrying a Gabriela Hearst bag
In Stella McCartney
Prince Harry's ex (left)