Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Kerry Washington on Life After 'Scandal'
image
3
2018 Midterm Election Prep, Using Your Zodiac Sign
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
MCX100118_126
5
Female Choreographers Are Taking Back the Ballet

See the Best-Dressed Guests at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

A lil' wind never hurt anybody.

image
By Rachel Epstein
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

When Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released their wedding invitations and revealed that they made their dress code a bit more formal than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, nobody knew what to expect from guests' outfits. But of course everyone from Kate Moss to Elie Goulding look incredibly chic in their dresses and fascinators. See the best-dressed guests today at Windsor Castle, ahead.

1 of 18
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE
Getty ImagesMATT CROSSICK
Lottie Moss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 18
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE
Getty ImagesTOBY MELVILLE
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 18
image
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Meghan Markle
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 18
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE
Getty ImagesADRIAN DENNIS
Sarah Ferguson
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Cara Delevingne
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Elie Goulding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Jamie Redknapp
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Cressida Bonas
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Demi Moore

In Stella McCartney, carrying a Gabriela Hearst bag

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Naomi Campbell
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Liv Tyler

In Stella McCartney

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Chelsea Davy

Prince Harry's ex (left)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Emma Louise Connolly
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 18
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Pixie Geldof
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Princess Eugenie and Jack's Relationship Timeline
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image How Eugenie's Wedding Broke Royal Protocol
image A Body Language Expert on William and Kate
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Where Sarah Ferguson's Sat at Eugenie's Wedding
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Shop Your Own Version of Eugenie's Wedding Gown
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Meghan and Harry's Cutest PDA at Eugenie's Wedding
image Princess Eugenie's Wedding Band Is Gorgeous
image
The Cutest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image A Guide to Princess Eugenie's Wedding Beauty Look
image
Photos of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Dress
image Prince George's Cutest Eugenie Wedding Moments