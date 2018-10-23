image
The Most Naked Red Carpet Outfits of 2018—Are You Ready for Them?

Hello, Bella Hadid in Dior.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

I'm calling 2018 "The Year of the Naked Dress." No matter which event the stars attended, there were always a handful of daredevils who braved the red carpet in a see-through gown. While models, by far, dominated the sheer trend (one only needs to check out the Cannes Film Festival footage for proof), singers and actresses weren't hesitant to rock a revealing gown either. Ahead, we've rounded up the most naked looks so far (there's still two months left!).

1 of 30
image
Getty ImagesCourtesy
Halle Berry

On January 15, Berry arrived to the 49th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. She wore a red-and-black lace gown from Reem Acra with...strategically placed paneling.

2 of 30
image
Getty Images
Laverne Cox

Cox attended the 49th NAACP Image Awards in California on January 15. Her Abyss by Abby dress had a plunging neckline and high slit. She wore it with Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by BaubleBar and H. Stern, and carried a Lilian Afshar clutch.

3 of 30
image
Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen attended the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California on March 3. The Zuhair Murad dress she chose for the event seems prim—until you realize how sheer it is. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Solange Azagury-Partridge ring.

4 of 30
image
Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

On March 4, the Empire star attended the 2018 Oscars in a custom Vera Wang dress. She wore a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals and Roberto Coin jewelry. (We know this is a story about naked dresses, but can we just talk about those arm cuffs for a minute?)

5 of 30
image
Getty Images
Elsa Hosk

On March 4, Hosk attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. She wore an Alberta Ferretti gown that showed off her vintage-style lingerie underneath, paired with Rene Caovilla shoes.

6 of 30
image
Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The model attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on March 4 in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a barely-there Ralph & Russo gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

7 of 30
image
Getty ImagesCourtesy
Paris Jackson

On March 4, Jackson attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. She wore a green Versace dress—with 3/4 of a sheer skirt—and matching heels.

8 of 30
image
Getty ImagesCourtesy
Heidi Klum

Klum arrived to an Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood, California on March 4. She wore a sheer green (color of the night?) dress with a thigh-high slit.

9 of 30
image
Getty ImagesCourtesy
Halsey

More skimpy than sheer, Halsey arrived at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 in Inglewood, California, in a Raisa and Vanessa top and skirt. She accessorized with shoes and a bag from Jimmy Choo and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

10 of 30
image
Getty ImagesCourtesy
Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin attended the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 in Inglewood, California. She wore a Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit that featured well-placed sparkly fringe, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

11 of 30
image
Getty Images
Rachel McAdams

On April 24, McAdams attended the premiere of Disobedience during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. She wore a gorgeous, sheer Giambattista Valli gown with Ana Khouri earrings.

12 of 30
image
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Jenner attended a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City on May 3. Her Elie Saab dress was feminine in cut, see-through in material. She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, of course.

13 of 30
image
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

On May 7, the model attended the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. She wore a Dior dress and Marianna Harutunian crown. And while we admit that Cara is rather covered up, this dress is still technically sheer.

14 of 30
image
Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz

On May 7, Kravitz attended the 2018 Met Gala a dress from Saint Laurent that was basically missing one whole side. Her jewelry was from Jacob & Co.

15 of 30
image
Getty Images
Irina Shayk

On May 10, Shayk attended the screening of Sorry Angel at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore an Atelier Versace gown with mind-boggling slits (I guess she forwent underwear?), gold Versace sandals, and Chopard jewelry.

16 of 30
image
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

On May 11, Jenner attended a Chopard event at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a mesh shimmery mini dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

17 of 30
image
Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On May 12, Hadid attended a Dior dinner at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore a sheer, red Dior dress and Bulgari diamonds. Classy and sexy—what a combo.

18 of 30
image
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin strikes again. She also attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on May 12 and chose a strapless, sweet, and sheer embellished Roberto Cavalli Couture gown.

19 of 30
image
Getty Images
Marion Cotillard

Cotillard walked the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the Cannes festival on May 12. She wore a very cool, sheer geometric Guy LaRoche dress to do so.

20 of 30
image
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Jenner loves a naked dress—and she makes them look so elegant! The model attended the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 for the premiere of Girls of the Sun in a sheer, white Schiaparelli gown with Chopard jewelry.

21 of 30
image
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio

On May 13, Sampaio attended the Fashion For Relief party in Cannes, France. She wore a Roberto Cavalli dress that featured a fully see-through skirt.

22 of 30
image
Getty Images
Paris Hilton

Hilton attended the amfAR 25th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala on May 17 in Cannes, France. She wore a sheer Nicolas Jebran dress with a floral pattern that kept it demure.

23 of 30
image
Getty Images
Adriana Lima

The model arrived to the 2018 amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 17 in a gorgeous sheer Julien Macdonald dress that showed off her luxe gold gladiator heels.

24 of 30
image
Getty Images
Rita Ora

On August 20, Ora attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She wore a see-through Fleur du Mal dress to accept her Moon Man—and we're over-the-moon about this gown's unique pattern.

25 of 30
image
Getty Images
Shanina Shaik

The model attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 in a sheer white Naeem Khan jumpsuit and Gianvito Rossi heels.

26 of 30
image
Getty Images
Dascha Polanco

Polanco attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 in a sheer, halter-neck dress with...not that much lace.

27 of 30
image
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

The Canadian model attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 while wearing a Sonia Rykiel dress.

28 of 30
image
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj

Minaj also attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. She wore an Off-White bodysuit and sheer skirt.

29 of 30
image
Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

On August 20, Haddish attended the MTV Video Music Awards in a black-and-white long sleeve gown with a psychedelic print.

30 of 30
image
Getty ImagesCourtesy
Emily Ratajkowski

On September 23, Emily attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy. She wore a two-piece look from Roberto Cavalli's spring '19 collection and Jacquemus sandals.

