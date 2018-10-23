The Most Naked Red Carpet Outfits of 2018—Are You Ready for Them?

I'm calling 2018 "The Year of the Naked Dress." No matter which event the stars attended, there were always a handful of daredevils who braved the red carpet in a see-through gown. While models, by far, dominated the sheer trend (one only needs to check out the Cannes Film Festival footage for proof), singers and actresses weren't hesitant to rock a revealing gown either. Ahead, we've rounded up the most naked looks so far (there's still two months left!).