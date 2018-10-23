The Most Naked Red Carpet Outfits of 2018—Are You Ready for Them?

Hello, Bella Hadid in Dior.
I'm calling 2018 "The Year of the Naked Dress." No matter which event the stars attended, there were always a handful of daredevils who braved the red carpet in a see-through gown. While models, by far, dominated the sheer trend (one only needs to check out the Cannes Film Festival footage for proof), singers and actresses weren't hesitant to rock a revealing gown either. Ahead, we've rounded up the most naked looks so far (there's still two months left!).
On January 15, Berry arrived to the 49th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. She wore a red-and-black lace gown from Reem Acra with...strategically placed paneling.
Cox attended the 49th NAACP Image Awards in California on January 15. Her Abyss by Abby dress had a plunging neckline and high slit. She wore it with Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by BaubleBar and H. Stern, and carried a Lilian Afshar clutch.
Olsen attended the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California on March 3. The Zuhair Murad dress she chose for the event seems prim—until you realize how sheer it is. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Solange Azagury-Partridge ring.
On March 4, the Empire star attended the 2018 Oscars in a custom Vera Wang dress. She wore a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals and Roberto Coin jewelry. (We know this is a story about naked dresses, but can we just talk about those arm cuffs for a minute?)
On March 4, Hosk attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. She wore an Alberta Ferretti gown that showed off her vintage-style lingerie underneath, paired with Rene Caovilla shoes.
The model attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on March 4 in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a barely-there Ralph & Russo gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
On March 4, Jackson attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. She wore a green Versace dress—with 3/4 of a sheer skirt—and matching heels.
Klum arrived to an Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood, California on March 4. She wore a sheer green (color of the night?) dress with a thigh-high slit.
More skimpy than sheer, Halsey arrived at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 in Inglewood, California, in a Raisa and Vanessa top and skirt. She accessorized with shoes and a bag from Jimmy Choo and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Baldwin attended the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 in Inglewood, California. She wore a Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit that featured well-placed sparkly fringe, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
On April 24, McAdams attended the premiere of Disobedience during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. She wore a gorgeous, sheer Giambattista Valli gown with Ana Khouri earrings.
Jenner attended a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City on May 3. Her Elie Saab dress was feminine in cut, see-through in material. She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, of course.
On May 7, the model attended the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. She wore a Dior dress and Marianna Harutunian crown. And while we admit that Cara is rather covered up, this dress is still technically sheer.
On May 7, Kravitz attended the 2018 Met Gala a dress from Saint Laurent that was basically missing one whole side. Her jewelry was from Jacob & Co.
On May 10, Shayk attended the screening of Sorry Angel at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore an Atelier Versace gown with mind-boggling slits (I guess she forwent underwear?), gold Versace sandals, and Chopard jewelry.
On May 11, Jenner attended a Chopard event at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a mesh shimmery mini dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
On May 12, Hadid attended a Dior dinner at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore a sheer, red Dior dress and Bulgari diamonds. Classy and sexy—what a combo.
Baldwin strikes again. She also attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on May 12 and chose a strapless, sweet, and sheer embellished Roberto Cavalli Couture gown.
Cotillard walked the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the Cannes festival on May 12. She wore a very cool, sheer geometric Guy LaRoche dress to do so.
Jenner loves a naked dress—and she makes them look so elegant! The model attended the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 for the premiere of Girls of the Sun in a sheer, white Schiaparelli gown with Chopard jewelry.
On May 13, Sampaio attended the Fashion For Relief party in Cannes, France. She wore a Roberto Cavalli dress that featured a fully see-through skirt.
Hilton attended the amfAR 25th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala on May 17 in Cannes, France. She wore a sheer Nicolas Jebran dress with a floral pattern that kept it demure.
The model arrived to the 2018 amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 17 in a gorgeous sheer Julien Macdonald dress that showed off her luxe gold gladiator heels.
On August 20, Ora attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She wore a see-through Fleur du Mal dress to accept her Moon Man—and we're over-the-moon about this gown's unique pattern.
The model attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 in a sheer white Naeem Khan jumpsuit and Gianvito Rossi heels.
Polanco attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 in a sheer, halter-neck dress with...not that much lace.
The Canadian model attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 while wearing a Sonia Rykiel dress.
Minaj also attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. She wore an Off-White bodysuit and sheer skirt.
On August 20, Haddish attended the MTV Video Music Awards in a black-and-white long sleeve gown with a psychedelic print.
On September 23, Emily attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy. She wore a two-piece look from Roberto Cavalli's spring '19 collection and Jacquemus sandals.