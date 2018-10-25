Valentino shoes for $249? Yes please.
The Outnet is known for its generous discounts on designer items, and its midseason sale lives up to the hype. For its midseason sale, The Outnet is offering up to an extra 50 percent off from the likes of Alexander Wang, Stella McCartney, Rag & Bone, and Stuart Weitzman. (Personally, I have my eyes set on finally snagging a pair of Valentino heels, which currently cost less than $250.)
Pro tip: Take a longer lunch break than usual today, so you can peruse the sale in peace. Here are 20 items under $250 to get you started.
Joseph blazer,
$338 $169
Stuart Weitzman flats,
$193 $97
Iris & Ink mini shirt dress,
$135 $68
Joie tulle camisole,
$129 $65
Elizabeth Cole earrings,
$108 $54
Rag & Bone boots,
$292 $146
Iris & Ink swimsuit,
$85 $43
Rosetta Getty velvet top,
$437 $219
Valentino heels,
$497 $249
W118 by Walter Parker,
$314 $157
Madeleine Thompson cashmere blend cardigan,
$269 $135
Thierry Lasry sunglasses,
$230 $115
Marc Jacobs hoodie,
$298 $149
Carven leather mini skirt,
$391 $196
Sigerson Morrison boots,
$247 $124
Diane von Furstenberg sweater,
$184 $92
Milly stretch knit dress,
$177 $89
Alexa Chung straight leg jeans,
$137 $69
Halston Heritage shoulder bag,
$146 $73
Vince silk satin dress,
$233 $117