The Outnet is known for its generous discounts on designer items, and its midseason sale lives up to the hype. For its midseason sale, The Outnet is offering up to an extra 50 percent off from the likes of Alexander Wang, Stella McCartney, Rag & Bone, and Stuart Weitzman. (Personally, I have my eyes set on finally snagging a pair of Valentino heels, which currently cost less than $250.)

Pro tip: Take a longer lunch break than usual today, so you can peruse the sale in peace. Here are 20 items under $250 to get you started.