MCX110118_092
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Glen Is Making NYC the Best Place for Women
image
2
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
image
3
How You Can Have an Impact on the Midterms—Really
image
4
Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Diana Tribute
image
5
The Outnet's Midseason Sale Is Finally Here

The Outnet's Midseason Sale Is Here! Shop the Best Items Under $250

Valentino shoes for $249? Yes please.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

The Outnet is known for its generous discounts on designer items, and its midseason sale lives up to the hype. For its midseason sale, The Outnet is offering up to an extra 50 percent off from the likes of Alexander Wang, Stella McCartney, Rag & Bone, and Stuart Weitzman. (Personally, I have my eyes set on finally snagging a pair of Valentino heels, which currently cost less than $250.)

Pro tip: Take a longer lunch break than usual today, so you can peruse the sale in peace. Here are 20 items under $250 to get you started.

1 of 20
image
Courtesy

Joseph blazer, $338 $169

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 20
image
Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman flats, $193 $97

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 20
image
Courtesy

Iris & Ink mini shirt dress, $135 $68

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 20
image
Courtesy

Joie tulle camisole, $129 $65

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 20
image
Courtesy

Elizabeth Cole earrings, $108 $54

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 20
image
Courtesy

Rag & Bone boots, $292 $146

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 20
image
Courtesy

Iris & Ink swimsuit, $85 $43

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 20
image
Courtesy

Rosetta Getty velvet top, $437 $219

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 20
image
Courtesy

Valentino heels, $497 $249

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 20
image
Courtesy

W118 by Walter Parker, $314 $157

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 20
image
Courtesy

Madeleine Thompson cashmere blend cardigan, $269 $135

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 20
image
Courtesy

Thierry Lasry sunglasses, $230 $115

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 20
image
Courtesy

Marc Jacobs hoodie, $298 $149

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 20
image
Courtesy

Carven leather mini skirt, $391 $196

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 20
image
Courtesy

Sigerson Morrison boots, $247 $124

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 20
image
Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg sweater, $184 $92

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 20
image
Courtesy

Milly stretch knit dress, $177 $89

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 20
image
Courtesy

Alexa Chung straight leg jeans, $137 $69

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 20
image
Courtesy

Halston Heritage shoulder bag, $146 $73

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 20
image
Courtesy

Vince silk satin dress, $233 $117

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Meghan Markle Masters the White Evening Gown
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 2 ALERT: Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands Are on Sale
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six 7 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Really Loves Princess Diana's Tiara
image
The Sheerest Red Carpet Looks of 2018
image
15 Trendy Fall Shoes to Buy Right Now
image Is Meghan's Thigh-Slit Dress Against Protocol?
image Meghan Markle Just Twinned With Kate Middleton
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image Bucket Bags: The Chic Accessory You Need for Fall
image Will Kendall Jenner Walk in the 2018 VSFS?