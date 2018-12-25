On December 25, you can expect the Queen and the rest of her royal family to make an appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church for an 11 a.m. service. Kate Middleton has been attending the service since 2011, having only missed two since she officially became The Duchess of Cambridge. This year she wore a merry red coat and as usual, her outerwear choice was impeccable and gave off festive vibes, but unlike in previous years, she went for head-to-toe coordination with her gorgeous, bold look. Check out her outfit from today and then see what she wore in previous years on Christmas day.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a festive red coat with complementary accessories: Her hat, gloves, bag, and shoes were all a berry red, matching the collar and button details on her coat. Another new detail? It looks like she and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle coordinated this year, each choosing bold monochromatic hues for Christmas Day service.
Kate wore a plaid coat by Miu Miu with all the colors of Christmas and black heels. She ditched the traditional fascinator for a furry black hat. This was also the year she and William were joined by Prince Harry and his (then) fiancée Meghan Markle.
This was the first time Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their mom and dad in public at a Christmas church service. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a maroon-colored coat by Hobbs along with a matching colored furry scarf. Princess C even matched her mom with a similar pair of colored tights.
William shielded the duo with an umbrella from the rain as they attended a service. Kate channeled the festive vibes in a forest-green coat by Sportsmax and a Lock & Co fascinator. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and a brooch featuring acorns and oak leaves, elements of the Middleton family coat of arms. Her black boots were by Aquatalia.
The Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to Prince George in April 2013, but did not bring the little one to the church service. The new mom glowed in a green and blue plaid coat from Alexander McQueen and wore a matching green beret by Gina Foster.
For her first Christmas day church service as an official royal (Kate and William married on April 29, 2011), the Duchess of Cambridge chose a plum-colored ensemble. She wore a bespoke coat with an elegant funnel neck and princess seaming. Her hat was by Jane Corbett while her black pumps were from Mascaró. She wore a pair of Kiki McDonough earrings.