On December 25, you can expect the Queen and the rest of her royal family to make an appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church for an 11 a.m. service. Kate Middleton has been attending the service since 2011, having only missed two since she officially became The Duchess of Cambridge. This year she wore a merry red coat and as usual, her outerwear choice was impeccable and gave off festive vibes, but unlike in previous years, she went for head-to-toe coordination with her gorgeous, bold look. Check out her outfit from today and then see what she wore in previous years on Christmas day.