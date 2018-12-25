Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Today's Top Stories
1
See All the Royals Together at Christmas Service
image
2
Ranking Netflix's Christmas Movies
image
3
#ReadWithMC's Pick: 'My Favorite Half-Night Stand'
image
4
5 Biggest Takeaways From 'Outlander' Episode 8
image
5
The Best Shoes Under $150 From The Outnet Sale

Kate Middleton Wears Red to the Christmas Day Church Service at Sandringham

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

On December 25, you can expect the Queen and the rest of her royal family to make an appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church for an 11 a.m. service. Kate Middleton has been attending the service since 2011, having only missed two since she officially became The Duchess of Cambridge. This year she wore a merry red coat and as usual, her outerwear choice was impeccable and gave off festive vibes, but unlike in previous years, she went for head-to-toe coordination with her gorgeous, bold look. Check out her outfit from today and then see what she wore in previous years on Christmas day.

1 of 6
image
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
December 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a festive red coat with complementary accessories: Her hat, gloves, bag, and shoes were all a berry red, matching the collar and button details on her coat. Another new detail? It looks like she and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle coordinated this year, each choosing bold monochromatic hues for Christmas Day service.

2 of 6
image
Getty Images
December 2017

Kate wore a plaid coat by Miu Miu with all the colors of Christmas and black heels. She ditched the traditional fascinator for a furry black hat. This was also the year she and William were joined by Prince Harry and his (then) fiancée Meghan Markle.

3 of 6
image
Getty Images
December 2016

This was the first time Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their mom and dad in public at a Christmas church service. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a maroon-colored coat by Hobbs along with a matching colored furry scarf. Princess C even matched her mom with a similar pair of colored tights.

4 of 6
image
Getty Images
December 2015

William shielded the duo with an umbrella from the rain as they attended a service. Kate channeled the festive vibes in a forest-green coat by Sportsmax and a Lock & Co fascinator. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and a brooch featuring acorns and oak leaves, elements of the Middleton family coat of arms. Her black boots were by Aquatalia.

5 of 6
image
Getty Images
December 2013

The Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to Prince George in April 2013, but did not bring the little one to the church service. The new mom glowed in a green and blue plaid coat from Alexander McQueen and wore a matching green beret by Gina Foster.

6 of 6
image
Getty Images
December 2011

For her first Christmas day church service as an official royal (Kate and William married on April 29, 2011), the Duchess of Cambridge chose a plum-colored ensemble. She wore a bespoke coat with an elegant funnel neck and princess seaming. Her hat was by Jane Corbett while her black pumps were from Mascaró. She wore a pair of Kiki McDonough earrings.

Next
See Meghan Markle's Style Evolution
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image Meghan Markle Wore Navy at Christmas Service
image Meghan Markle's $56 ASOS Dress Is Back in Stock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Shop Kate Middleton's Festive Green Polkadot Dress
The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show Meghan Markle Wore a One-Shoulder Black Dress
image Shop the Shoes Meghan Markle Loves
image How Kate's Love of Plaid Has Evolved
image We Tracked Down Meghan Markle's Exact Beige Coat
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
image Kate Wore Some Very Meghan-Esque Pants
image Shop Kate Middleton's Festive Holiday Party Skirt