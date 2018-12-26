image
The 50 Best Pieces to Shop From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Just in case you didn't cross everything off your wish list.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Bridget Burns

If you're still looking for a New Year's Eve outfit or checking one more item off your wish list, Nordstrom sensed it. The giant retailer just launched its half-yearly sale—products are up to 50 percent off and will stay marked down until January 2, giving you plenty of time to snag one more sweater or skincare set before the new year. Before browsing through 200+ shopping pages on Nordstrom's site, check out the 50 items we've selected—the best of the best. (I have my eyes on a swimsuit, which will come in handy for my 2019 beach vacation.)

1 of 50
J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat nordstrom.com
$136.80
SHOP IT
2 of 50
Kiehl's Mighty Moisture Set nordstrom.com
$22.50
SHOP IT
3 of 50
Halogen Molten Fringe Earrings nordstrom.com
$17.40
SHOP IT
4 of 50
Ivy Park Layered Logo Hoodie nordstrom.com
$35.98
SHOP IT
5 of 50
MAAJI Jungle Candies One-Piece Swimsuit nordstrom.com
$91.20
SHOP IT
6 of 50
Something Navy Amado Loafers nordstrom.com
$59.96
SHOP IT
7 of 50
French Connection Mozart Popcorn Sweater nordstrom.com
$76.80
SHOP IT
8 of 50
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boots nordstrom.com
$99.90
SHOP IT
9 of 50
BP Reversible Teddy Jacket nordstrom.com
$47.40
SHOP IT
10 of 50
Calvin Klein x Andy Warhol Foundation American Flag Tote nordstrom.com
$579.98
SHOP IT
11 of 50
Leith V-Neck Cami nordstrom.com
$23.40
SHOP IT
12 of 50
Sam Edelman Hilty Genuine Calf Hair Booties nordstrom.com
$91.99
SHOP IT
13 of 50
Luxie Face Brush Set nordstrom.com
$24.50
SHOP IT
14 of 50
Treasure & Bond Femme Midi Dress nordstrom.com
$53.40
SHOP IT
15 of 50
Wish Formula Bubble Peeling Body Pad nordstrom.com
$10.80
SHOP IT
16 of 50
Lewit Hammered Satin Faux Wrap Dress nordstrom.com
$189.50
SHOP IT
17 of 50
Tory Burch Liana Embellished Medallion Pumps nordstrom.com
$219.76
SHOP IT
18 of 50
Madewell Denim Wrap Top nordstrom.com
$78.00
SHOP IT
19 of 50
Ted Baker London Cara Watch nordstrom.com
$87.00
SHOP IT
20 of 50
Socialite Plaid Tie Waist Shirtdress nordstrom.com
$32.98
SHOP IT
21 of 50
Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Set nordstrom.com
$40.80
SHOP IT
22 of 50
AG The Farrah Ankle Skinny Jeans nordstrom.com
$149.90
SHOP IT
23 of 50
Harlyn Ruffle Back Halter Midi Dress nordstrom.com
$92.98
SHOP IT
24 of 50
Thistle Spire Amore Lace Bodysuit nordstrom.com
$50.40
SHOP IT
25 of 50
Herschel Supply Co. Rolling Suitcase nordstrom.com
$188.98
SHOP IT
26 of 50
Polka Dot Ruffle Trim Halter Dress nordstrom.com
$29.40
SHOP IT
27 of 50
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate nordstrom.com
$54.75
SHOP IT
28 of 50
Lucky Brand Beaded Mixed Print Top nordstrom.com
$34.75
SHOP IT
29 of 50
BCBGMAXAZRIA Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat nordstrom.com
$28.80
SHOP IT
30 of 50
BLANKNYC Buffalo Check Cardigan nordstrom.com
$52.80
SHOP IT


