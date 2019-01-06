It's awards season, which means a fresh wave of designer gowns, jewels, and shoes are set to hit red carpets all over Los Angeles. Kicking off the festivities is the 2019 Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. The show, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel rolled out the red carpet and we're already spotting stars like Lili Reinhart and Gina Rodriguez. It wasn't long before we got our first glimpse at the naked dresses on the red carpet. Kristin Cavallari wore a sheer bejeweled dress, but she won't be the last. See everyone who dared to bare it at the Golden Globes.