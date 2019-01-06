image
See Every Naked Dress at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The stars weren't afraid to bare it all.

image
By Marina Liao
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

It's awards season, which means a fresh wave of designer gowns, jewels, and shoes are set to hit red carpets all over Los Angeles. Kicking off the festivities is the 2019 Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. The show, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel rolled out the red carpet and we're already spotting stars like Lili Reinhart and Gina Rodriguez. It wasn't long before we got our first glimpse at the naked dresses on the red carpet. Kristin Cavallari wore a sheer bejeweled dress, but she won't be the last. See everyone who dared to bare it at the Golden Globes.

1 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Saoirse Ronan

In Gucci

2 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Halle Berry
3 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Constance Wu

In custom Vera Wang Collection

4 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Indya Moore
5 of 11
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Getty ImagesTodd Williamson/NBC
Alison Brie

In Vera Wang

6 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Kristin Cavallari

In .Amen dress, Chopard jewels

7 of 11
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Kiki Layne

In Dior

8 of 11
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Sibley Scoles
9 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Rosamund Pike

In Givenchy Haute Couture

10 of 11
Irina Shayk, Golden Globes
Getty Images
Irina Shayk
11 of 11
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Getty ImagesHandout
Taylor Swift
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Golden Globes
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
