The Best After Party Outfits at the 2019 Golden Globes


By Marina Liao



Right after the awards portion of the Golden Globes, stars flocked to the after-parties hosted by the likes of HBO and InStyle and Warner Brothers. Some celebs stayed in their gowns while others quickly changed into something sexier or more comfortable. Host and Globes winner Sandra Oh traded in her gowns for a jumpsuit and sneakers while Thandie Newton was spotted arriving in her original look. Check out which celebrities partied into the night and most importantly, what they wore at the after-party.

1 of 39
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

In Alexander McQueen dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Alexander Birman shoes, Jimmy Choo clutch

2 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Inside
Constance Wu
Constance Wu

In custom Vera Wang Collection, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Messika jewelry, Jimmy Choo clutch

3 of 39
Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg Celebrate With Tequila Don Julio 1942 At Their Private Golden Globes After-Party On Sunday, January 6
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
4 of 39

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
5 of 39
HBO's Official 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party - Inside
Amy Adams
Amy Adams

In Calvin Klein dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Cartier jewels, and a Valextra clutch

6 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter
7 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

In J. Mendel dress, Sophia Webster heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

8 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton

In custom Michael Kors Collection, Niwaka, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry

9 of 39
The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch

In Valentino

10 of 39
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-WARNER-INSTYLE-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AF
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan

In Miu Miu dress, Anita Ko jewelry, and Miu Miu clutch

11 of 39
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale

In Aadnevik dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry

12 of 39
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

In Atelier Versace gown and shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

13 of 39
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-WARNER-INSTYLE-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AF
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan
14 of 39
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Lana Condor
Lana Condor

In Michael Cinco

15 of 39
HBO's Official 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party - Inside
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton

16 of 39

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

In Alex Perry dress, Alexandre Birman shoes, Stephen Webster jewelry

17 of 39
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush
18 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton
19 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson

In Georges Chakra Couture dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Harry Winston jewelry

20 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper
21 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

In Michael Kors Collection

22 of 39
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King
23 of 39
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum

In J. Mendel

24 of 39
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

In Dannijo jewelry

25 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan

In Cushnie

26 of 39
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
27 of 39
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz
28 of 39
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman

In Aera shoes

29 of 39
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox

In Hamel dress, Emm Kuo clutch, Hueb earrings, Mattia Cielo, DJula Jewelry, Marli and Vhernier bracelets and rings

30 of 39

Claire Foy
Claire Foy

In Balmain and Christian Louboutin

