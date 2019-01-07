Right after the awards portion of the Golden Globes, stars flocked to the after-parties hosted by the likes of HBO and InStyle and Warner Brothers. Some celebs stayed in their gowns while others quickly changed into something sexier or more comfortable. Host and Globes winner Sandra Oh traded in her gowns for a jumpsuit and sneakers while Thandie Newton was spotted arriving in her original look. Check out which celebrities partied into the night and most importantly, what they wore at the after-party.