image
Marc Jacobs' Fall 2019 Dresses Are Perfect for Oscars Season

The buttercup-yellow gown would be gorgeous on the red carpet.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

After helping Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi pull off his show in the basement of Marc Jacobs' Madison Avenue pop-up store, Jacobs himself showcased his own fall 2019 collection. Closing out NYFW, as he always does, Jacobs played with proportions, sending bubble-shaped outerwear and floral dresses down the runway. Some models topped off their outfits with hats from Stephen Jones (yes, the same label royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wear). Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber were just some of Jacobs' It girls chosen to model his creations before an audience of 180. If you missed all the action, catch every runway look of his ahead.

•••
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
