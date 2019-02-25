91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Was There a Valentine's Day Theme on the Oscars Red Carpet?

Rachel Weisz, Gemma Chan, Angela Bassett, and more all wore shades of pink and red on the carpet.

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Getty Images

Gold is often the unofficial color when it comes to the Oscar dress code (it makes sense since, you know, Oscar himself wears gold every year), but in 2019, Valentine's Day hues dominated the red carpet. Stars including Helen Mirren, Gemma Chan, and Kacey Musgraves all wore shades of pink (and large, fluffy, tulle extravaganzas in shades of pink, at that), while Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Hudson wore bold red gowns that matched the carpet. It seemed like every other look was some pretty pinky number.

Helen Mirren even commented on the fact that she and Jason Momao were coordinated when they took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature together (men can wear pink!). Here, all the red carpet looks that gave us V-Day vibes.

1 of 26
image
Getty Images
Gemma Chan
2 of 26
image
Getty Images
Gemma Chan
3 of 26
image
Getty Images
Angela Bassett
4 of 26
image
Getty Images
Angela Bassett
5 of 26
image
Getty Images
Helen Mirren
6 of 26
image
Getty Images
Helen Mirren
7 of 26
image
Getty Images
Helen Mirren
8 of 26
image
Getty Images
Emilia Clarke

In Balmain.

9 of 26
image
Getty Images
Emilia Clarke

In Balmain.

10 of 26
image
Getty Images
Stephan James
11 of 26
image
Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
12 of 26
image
Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
13 of 26
image
Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
14 of 26
image
Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
15 of 26
image
Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
16 of 26
image
Getty Images
Maya Rudolph
17 of 26
image
Getty Images
Maya Rudolph
18 of 26
image
Getty Images
Meagan Good
19 of 26
image
Getty Images
Meagan Good
20 of 26
image
Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
21 of 26
image
Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
22 of 26
image
Getty Images
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton.

23 of 26
image
Getty Images
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
24 of 26
image
Getty Images
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
25 of 26
image
Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
26 of 26
image
Getty Images
Karen Minor
