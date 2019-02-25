Gold is often the unofficial color when it comes to the Oscar dress code (it makes sense since, you know, Oscar himself wears gold every year), but in 2019, Valentine's Day hues dominated the red carpet. Stars including Helen Mirren, Gemma Chan, and Kacey Musgraves all wore shades of pink (and large, fluffy, tulle extravaganzas in shades of pink, at that), while Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Hudson wore bold red gowns that matched the carpet. It seemed like every other look was some pretty pinky number.

Helen Mirren even commented on the fact that she and Jason Momao were coordinated when they took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature together (men can wear pink!). Here, all the red carpet looks that gave us V-Day vibes.