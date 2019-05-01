image
The Best Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Looks

By Rachel Epstein
Getty Images

Though it's definitely more low-key than the Grammys, the Billboard Music Awards celebrates the chart-topping songs of the past year. Naturally, artists like Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers have had an incredibly high amount of song sales and fan engagement (heard of "Me!" and "Sucker?"), which is why they'll be two of the artists performing tonight. Even if you're not going to watch the actual show, make sure you don't miss the dresses on the BBMAs red carpet, ahead.

1 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Priyanka Chopra

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry

2 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Cardi B

In Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

3 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
The Jonas Brothers

In Christian Louboutin shoes

4 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Ella Mai

In Stuart Weitzman boots

5 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Ingrid Michaelson
6 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Sophie Turner
7 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Quavo
8 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Zedd

In SSS World Corp.

9 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Eva Longoria
10 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Kiernan Shipka

Carrying Edie Parker clutch

11 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Halsey
12 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Tori Kelly
13 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Khalid
14 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Olivia WIlde

In Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

15 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Cobie Smulders

In Cong Tri dress

16 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Sofia Carson
17 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Kelly Clarkson
18 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Amanda Seales
19 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Chrissy Metz
20 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Bazzi
21 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Julianne Hough
22 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Julia Michaels

In Paolo Sebastian dress, Swarovski crystals, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

23 of 33
Getty Images
Ciara
24 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Justin Hartley
25 of 33
Getty Images
Taylor Swift
26 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Yung Miami
27 of 33
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Beanie Feldstein
28 of 33
Getty Images
Poppy
29 of 33
Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter

In Rasario jumpsuit

30 of 33
Getty Images
Chantel Jeffries

In Loriblu shoes

