Though it's definitely more low-key than the Grammys, the Billboard Music Awards celebrates the chart-topping songs of the past year. Naturally, artists like Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers have had an incredibly high amount of song sales and fan engagement (heard of "Me!" and "Sucker?"), which is why they'll be two of the artists performing tonight. Even if you're not going to watch the actual show, make sure you don't miss the dresses on the BBMAs red carpet, ahead.