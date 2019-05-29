image
Today's Top Stories
1
Serena Wore a Fierce Cape at the French Open
image
2
'The Farm' Is #ReadWithMC's June Pick
Street Style - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
3
The Coolest Pairs of Sneakers This Summer
image
4
Your Guide to Getting Out of a Bad Mood
image
5
The MC Beauty Guide: Mexico City

See Every Gucci Cruise 2020 Look, Including That Iconic Uterus Dress

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Dan Lecca

On the heels of the recent debate over abortion, Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele chose to make his own statement in support of women's reproductive rights. He did that with his cruise 2020 collection, the runway show for which took place in Rome's Capitoline Museums. The designer sent down several bold pieces on the runway, which included a dress with a uterus embroidered on it and a blazer that read "My Body My Choice." His show was all about freedom, equality, and, of course, the right to choose. See the entire cruise collection ahead, including the statement pieces, then check out Marie Claire's Instagram for more Gucci resort content.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

1 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
2 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
3 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
4 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
5 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
6 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
7 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
8 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
9 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
10 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
11 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
12 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
13 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
14 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
15 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
16 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
17 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
18 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
19 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
20 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
21 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
22 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
23 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
24 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
25 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
26 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
27 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
28 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
29 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
30 of 97
image
Dan Lecca
Next
The ﻿Best Summer Jumpsuits for Every Occasion
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image I Need Everything in Rihanna's New Luxury Line
image Gucci's Cruise 2020 Show Is All About Pro-Choice
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Serena Wore a Fierce Cape at the French Open
"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" in Seoul - Premiere Sophie Turner's Sheer Chainmail Dress Is FIRE
Street Style - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
The Coolest Pairs of Sneakers This Summer
image Cool Gifts for Father's Day That Will Ship Quickly
image Topshop Is Closing All of Its U.S. Locations
image Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Finally Here
image Shop These Amazing MDW Sales Before They End
image
What 40 Celebrities Wore to Meet the President