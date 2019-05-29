On the heels of the recent debate over abortion, Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele chose to make his own statement in support of women's reproductive rights. He did that with his cruise 2020 collection, the runway show for which took place in Rome's Capitoline Museums. The designer sent down several bold pieces on the runway, which included a dress with a uterus embroidered on it and a blazer that read "My Body My Choice." His show was all about freedom, equality, and, of course, the right to choose. See the entire cruise collection ahead, including the statement pieces, then check out Marie Claire's Instagram for more Gucci resort content.



