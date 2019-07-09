image
Shop The Outnet's Biggest Sale of the Summer

Expect discounts up to 80 percent off.

image
The Outnet

We know, being back in the office after a glorious holiday weekend is a complete bummer. If the mid-week slump has got you down, The Outnet can help. Today, the retailer kicked off its biggest sale of the summer, offering up to 80 percent off items including clothes, handbags, shoes.

As Net-a-Porter's younger (and more affordable) sister, The Outnet has been one of our go-to sites for years. Where else can you get an awesome deal on fashion's biggest labels? The e-retailer sells clothes and accessories from past collections, so most of its prices are already deeply discounted. When you factor in the savings from this sale, you can buy great pieces for a steal.

Nothing lasts forever—and this sale is no exception. In fact, some pieces are only available in a few sizes. Our recommendation? Start shopping, stat. To kick off your spree, check out the pieces we're currently eyeing, below.

1 Clare V. Clutch
image
Courtesy

$62

SHOP IT

Original price: $209

Clare V.'s textured clutch is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

2 LemLem Embroidered Maxi Dress
image
Courtesy

$95

SHOP IT

Original price: $475

Going to the beach? Keep it casual with this flowy dress from Lemlem.

3 Maje Leather-Trimmed Espadrilles
image
Courtesy

$68

SHOP IT

Original price: $340

Maje's printed espadrilles will dress up a casual t-shirt and cut-offs combo.

4 Derek Lam 10 Crosby Biker Jacket
image
Courtesy

$174

SHOP IT

Original price: $695

Want to get a head-start on your fall shopping? This biker jacket from Derek Lam is equal parts cozy and chic.

5 Iris & Ink Swimsuit
image
Courtesy

$34

SHOP IT

Original price: $85

Turn heads on the beach with this sweet swimsuit from The Outnet's signature label, Iris & Ink. We can't get enough of the sweet shoulder details!

6 Rag & Bone Distressed Boyfriend Jeans
image
Courtesy

$45

SHOP IT

Original price: $225

The Outnet's sale is a great time to stock up on the essentials, like a pair of boyfriend jeans from Rag & Bone.

7 3.1 Phillip Lim Leather Shoulder Bag
image
Courtesy

$365

SHOP IT

Original price: $1,045

Can't remember the last time we saw a designer bag for under $400...

8 Aquazzura Suede Sandals
image
Courtesy

$174

SHOP IT

Original price: $695

Aquazzura's suede sandals will be your go-to pair well into the fall. Plus, they're one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands!

9 Caroline Constas Off-the-Shoulder Top
image
Courtesy

$90

SHOP IT

Original price: $395

This top will transition nicely from Summer Fridays at the office to a long weekend seaside.

10 Sergio Rossi Leather and Knitted Sneakers
image
Courtesy

$175

SHOP IT

Original price: $700

Take your street style to the next level with Sergio Rossi's fancy sneakers.

11 Goen.J Midi Dress
image
Courtesy

$195

SHOP IT

Original price: $975

Found: The perfect dress for your next summer wedding.

