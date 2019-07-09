Expect discounts up to 80 percent off.
We know, being back in the office after a glorious holiday weekend is a complete bummer. If the mid-week slump has got you down, The Outnet can help. Today, the retailer kicked off its biggest sale of the summer, offering up to 80 percent off items including clothes, handbags, shoes.
As Net-a-Porter's younger (and more affordable) sister, The Outnet has been one of our go-to sites for years. Where else can you get an awesome deal on fashion's biggest labels? The e-retailer sells clothes and accessories from past collections, so most of its prices are already deeply discounted. When you factor in the savings from this sale, you can buy great pieces for a steal.
Nothing lasts forever—and this sale is no exception. In fact, some pieces are only available in a few sizes. Our recommendation? Start shopping, stat. To kick off your spree, check out the pieces we're currently eyeing, below.
$62
Original price: $209
Clare V.'s textured clutch is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
$95
Original price: $475
Going to the beach? Keep it casual with this flowy dress from Lemlem.
$68
Original price: $340
Maje's printed espadrilles will dress up a casual t-shirt and cut-offs combo.
$174
Original price: $695
Want to get a head-start on your fall shopping? This biker jacket from Derek Lam is equal parts cozy and chic.
$34
Original price: $85
Turn heads on the beach with this sweet swimsuit from The Outnet's signature label, Iris & Ink. We can't get enough of the sweet shoulder details!
$45
Original price: $225
The Outnet's sale is a great time to stock up on the essentials, like a pair of boyfriend jeans from Rag & Bone.
$365
Original price: $1,045
Can't remember the last time we saw a designer bag for under $400...
$174
Original price: $695
Aquazzura's suede sandals will be your go-to pair well into the fall. Plus, they're one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands!
$90
Original price: $395
This top will transition nicely from Summer Fridays at the office to a long weekend seaside.
$175
Original price: $700
Take your street style to the next level with Sergio Rossi's fancy sneakers.
$195
Original price: $975
Found: The perfect dress for your next summer wedding.
