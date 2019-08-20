For a limited time only, Anthropologie is turning our retail dreams into a reality by offering an extra 30 percent off its home and clothing sale sections. Whether you’re in the market to add a bohemian-style couch to your new apartment or get a head-start on your fall shopping, you can do it at a discount. For inspo, we’re sharing some of our favorite sale picks, below.
$80
$49.95
Just because the season’s almost over doesn’t mean you can’t take your summer style to the next level. This texture cami will look great with denim shorts, but you can also layer it under a jean jacket come fall.
$148
$99.95
We spend a lot of time scouring Anthropologie’s site and can safely say it’s not every day we find a fabulous piece of furniture here for under $100.
$140
$89.98
As far as we’re concerned, a sweet sundress can withstand the test of time. Whether you wear this to Sunday brunch with friends or a laidback wedding reception, you’re bound to get a lot of compliments with this swoon-worthy style.
$48
$29.95
Behold: A housewarming present your BFF will actually use.
$140
$79.95
Since shorts season is on its way out, it’s time to pick up a great pair of pants. This striped style from Pilcro and the Letterpress will transition nicely from the office to a post-work dinner with friends.
$120
$69.95
Want to elevate your after-hours wardrobe, but aren’t into dresses? Let this tunic do the legwork for you. It’s a cute alternative to a silky blouse, plus it will work nicely with trousers or a pencil skirt.
$498
$299.95
This velvet chair is both stylish and affordable.
$88
$49.96
Not only will this knit be the perfect layer come fall, but it’s also lightweight, so you won’t burn up during a warm spell.
$98
$59.95
Sometimes the best sale steals are simple staples. You can wear this versatile blouse practically anywhere.
$12
$9.95
These goldsweep knobs will add a DIY-approved punch to your drawers.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.