2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
The 2019 VMAs After-Party Outfits Were Mostly Low-Key

I'm feeling Missy Elliott's Louis Vuitton jacket.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

It was quite a night at the 2019 VMAs with some fiery performances (hello, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello) and tearjerkers (Miley, we're here for you). The fashion can't be forgotten, either; celebrities wore their boldest outfits on the red carpet. Once the show wrapped up, some stars headed off to the after-parties. While celebs like Adriana Lima rolled up to Missy Elliott's party in the same look, others like Bella Hadid changed swiftly into a white crop tank and jeans. She wasn't the only one opting for comfort; Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus both matched in white tops and blue denim, while holding hands. Check out what everyone wore ahead.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 26, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images
Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus
1 of 12
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 26, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images
Bella Hadid
2 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA&apos;s After Party
Shareif Ziyadat
Missy Elliott
3 of 12
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 26, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images
Halsey
4 of 12
Taylor Swift Leaves The Fleur Room In NYC After Partying Until 4am Following The VMA's
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Taylor Swift
5 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Winnie Harlow
6 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Queen Latifah
7 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Regina King
8 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Missy Elliott
9 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Cardi B
10 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Lizzo
11 of 12
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Shareif ZiyadatGetty Images
Blac Chyna
12 of 12
