It was quite a night at the 2019 VMAs with some fiery performances (hello, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello) and tearjerkers (Miley, we're here for you). The fashion can't be forgotten, either; celebrities wore their boldest outfits on the red carpet. Once the show wrapped up, some stars headed off to the after-parties. While celebs like Adriana Lima rolled up to Missy Elliott's party in the same look, others like Bella Hadid changed swiftly into a white crop tank and jeans. She wasn't the only one opting for comfort; Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus both matched in white tops and blue denim, while holding hands. Check out what everyone wore ahead.