Ah, Everlane. The minimalist brand is hands-down one of my favorite places to shop. I mean, where else can you find a cashmere sweater for $100, a pair of high-quality heels that are actually affordable, and "Choose What You Pay" for a variety of clothing and accessories? The company just restocked that sale section, which means we all have some shopping to do.
For each "Choose What You Pay" item, Everlane offers three different prices and shares exactly what each price option covers. While the cheapest price is usually for the production cost, Everlane also gives shoppers the opportunity to put some extra money towards the brand's future research and development. However, no matter which price you chose, you'll walk away with a great deal since it's essentially a curated sale section.
If it sounds too good to be true, see for yourself. Peruse through some of our favorite restocked pieces, below.
$88
$53
Pro tip: Buy this sweet sundress on sale now and you'll have a brand-new (and affordable!) frock waiting for you next spring.
$78
$63
Take your love for denim to the next level with this pale pink jacket. You can pair it with some loose boyfriend jeans or rock a Canadian tuxedo with matching pants.
$68
$48
Everlane's Choose What You Pay sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a classic pair of skinny jeans.
$140
$84
Is it just us or are you seeing these mules everywhere? They have "cool girl" written all over them.
$155
$93
It's not every day you can score some dreamy, ridiculously soft cashmere for under $100...
$65
$52
Found: A winter scarf that's equal parts practical and chic.
$110
$77
We have a feeling you're going to get a lot of mileage out of this shirt. This style is made with safer dyes and manufactured in a LEED-certified factory, so you can feel good about your purchase.
$168
$84
The chunky loafers that are bound to add some extra pep to your step this fall.
$78
$47
If your office has a business casual dress code, feast your eyes on Everlane's Ponte Crop Pants. This pair looks professional, but the extra stretch makes them super comfortable.
$165
$116
Winter is coming, so why not bundle up in this chunky parka?
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.