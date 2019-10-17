Ah, Everlane. The minimalist brand is hands-down one of my favorite places to shop. I mean, where else can you find a cashmere sweater for $100, a pair of high-quality heels that are actually affordable, and "Choose What You Pay" for a variety of clothing and accessories? The company just restocked that sale section, which means we all have some shopping to do.

For each "Choose What You Pay" item, Everlane offers three different prices and shares exactly what each price option covers. While the cheapest price is usually for the production cost, Everlane also gives shoppers the opportunity to put some extra money towards the brand's future research and development. However, no matter which price you chose, you'll walk away with a great deal since it's essentially a curated sale section.

If it sounds too good to be true, see for yourself. Peruse through some of our favorite restocked pieces, below.

