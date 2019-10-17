Audrey Hepburn
Today's Top Stories
1
Beautiful, Unpublished Photos of Audrey Hepburn
image
2
Worth It: Knit Dress Are the It Item For Fall
NORWAY-ROYALS-PEOPLE
3
I Spent an Hour With Gwyneth Paltrow's Shaman
image
4
Bob Inspiration for Your Big Chop
image
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Everlane Restocked Its "Choose What You Pay" Section and We're Living

image
Everlane

Ah, Everlane. The minimalist brand is hands-down one of my favorite places to shop. I mean, where else can you find a cashmere sweater for $100, a pair of high-quality heels that are actually affordable, and "Choose What You Pay" for a variety of clothing and accessories? The company just restocked that sale section, which means we all have some shopping to do.

For each "Choose What You Pay" item, Everlane offers three different prices and shares exactly what each price option covers. While the cheapest price is usually for the production cost, Everlane also gives shoppers the opportunity to put some extra money towards the brand's future research and development. However, no matter which price you chose, you'll walk away with a great deal since it's essentially a curated sale section.

If it sounds too good to be true, see for yourself. Peruse through some of our favorite restocked pieces, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Cotton Weave Picnic Dress
Everlane
$88.00
SHOP IT

$88
$53

Pro tip: Buy this sweet sundress on sale now and you'll have a brand-new (and affordable!) frock waiting for you next spring. 

2 The Edition 01 Cropped Denim Jacket
Everlane
SHOP IT

$78
$63

Take your love for denim to the next level with this pale pink jacket. You can pair it with some loose boyfriend jeans or rock a Canadian tuxedo with matching pants. 

3 The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean
Everlane
SHOP IT

$68
$48

Everlane's Choose What You Pay sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a classic pair of skinny jeans. 

4 The Boss Mule
Everlane
SHOP IT

$140
$84

Is it just us or are you seeing these mules everywhereThey have "cool girl" written all over them. 

5 The Cashmere Rib Mockneck
Everlane
SHOP IT

$155
$93

It's not every day you can score some dreamy, ridiculously soft cashmere for under $100...

6 The Soft Wool Rib Scarf
Everlane
SHOP IT

$65
$52

Found: A winter scarf that's equal parts practical and chic.

7 The Clean Silk Notch Shirt
Everlane
SHOP IT

$110
$77

We have a feeling you're going to get a lot of mileage out of this shirt. This style is made with safer dyes and manufactured in a LEED-certified factory, so you can feel good about your purchase. 

8 The Modern Loafer
Everlane
SHOP IT

$168
$84

The chunky loafers that are bound to add some extra pep to your step this fall. 

9 The Stretch Ponte Crop Pant
Everlane
$78.00
SHOP IT

$78
$47

If your office has a business casual dress code, feast your eyes on Everlane's Ponte Crop Pants. This pair looks professional, but the extra stretch makes them super comfortable. 

10 The ReNew Oversized Parka
Everlane
SHOP IT

$165
$116

Winter is coming, so why not bundle up in this chunky parka? 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Levi's Jeans Are Selling for as Low as $36
image Shop Brooklinen's Sale & Give Back to a Good Cause
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Anthropologie's Having a Huge Hosting Sale
image Some of Your Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are on Sale
Street Style - LFWM January 2019 Found: A Chic Shearling Jacket for Under $100
image Clinique's Game-Changing Moisturizer Is on Sale
image Shop Ulta's Amazing Fall Haul Sale
Street Style - Berlin - September 13, 2019 Shop Influencer-Approved Sweaters for Under $100
image Amazon Has Cute Yankee Candles on Sale Right Now
image There's a Really Cute Fleece Under $30 on Amazon