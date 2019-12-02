Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
2
New Details About Will & Kate's Holiday Special
image
3
Which Personalized Skincare Brand Is For You?
image
4
Meghan Markle's Top Outfits of 2019
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Shop Our Cyber Monday 2019 Wish List

image
By Rachel Epstein
Street Style - Berlin - July 17, 2019
Christian VierigGetty Images

After you've perfected your Thanksgiving recipes and tolerated screaming children running around the kitchen table, you deserve to treat yourself to some retail therapy on the best shopping day of the year: Cyber Monday. Save yourself the time of scrolling through hundreds of deals and shop our favorite finds from retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and Adidas, ahead.

Courtesy
35 Percent Off
The Texture Cotton Crew
Everlane
$88.00
SHOP IT

 

1 of 16
Courtesy
20 Percent Off
Folding Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Nordstrom
$119.99
SHOP IT
2 of 16
Courtesy
15 Percent Off Entire Order
'Little Weirds'
Barnes and Noble
$24.30
SHOP IT

Marie Claire's December book club pick is Jenny Slate's Little Weirds. Read along with us this month and find out how to join our online book club here!

3 of 16
Courtesy
30 Percent Off Using Code: THIRTYOFF
Gratitude Necklace
Ban.do
$38.00
SHOP IT
4 of 16
35 Percent Off
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
$129.99
$84.99 (35% off)
SHOP IT
5 of 16
Courtesy
30 Percent Off Using Code: CYBER
Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
$75.00
SHOP IT
6 of 16
Courtesy
30 Percent Off
Marble Moon Coasters (Set of 4)
West Elm
$27.30
SHOP IT
7 of 16
25 Percent Off
Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
TRINA TURK Nordstrom
$100.43
SHOP IT
8 of 16
50 Percent Off
Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Sephora
$27.00
SHOP IT
9 of 16
Courtesy
Use Code "FRIDAY40" to Receive 40 Percent Off
Annie Cropped Oversized Jacket
DL1961
$199.00
SHOP IT
10 of 16
Courtesy
50 Percent Off
Celeste Crossbody Bag
Anthropologie
$39.95
SHOP IT
11 of 16
Courtesy
25 Percent off
Japonica French Cade & Lavender Large Glass Candle
Voluspa Bloomingdales
$28.00
SHOP IT
12 of 16
Courtesy
30 Percent Off
Pomeline Sweater Dress
Lost + Wander Anthropologie Anthropologie
$150.00
SHOP IT
13 of 16
Courtesy
20 Percent Off
Resin + Bone Frame
West Elm
$23.20
SHOP IT
14 of 16
Courtesy
$10 Off Purchases of $50 or More; $50 Off Purchases of $150 or More; $75 Off Purchases of $200 or More
Helias Matte Chrome Diffuser
HELIAS Urban Outfitters
$85.00
SHOP IT
15 of 16
Courtesy
37 Percent Off
Zip-Up Teddy Jacket
Wilfred Free Aritizia
$198.00
SHOP IT

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

16 of 16
Next
The Must-Have's From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine The Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image Anthro Tops and Sweaters Are Half Off Right Now
image
What to Buy From The Outnet's Clearance Sale
image The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image Stock Up on Sheets During Brooklinen's Sale Today
image Anthro's Having a Dreamy Holiday Hosting Sale
image Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here
image Amazon Is Having a Great Sale on Home Decor