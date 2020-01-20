Post SAGs, where stars like Jennifer Aniston and Phoebe Waller-Bridge won major awards (see the full list here), the Hollywood crew headed off to the after-parties. We spotted Brad Pitt hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio at the Netflix event (oh, and Jennifer Aniston was there, too), while Millie Bobby Brown and Logan Browning changed into something more comfortable for the festivities. Check out the best party looks, ahead.
No need to mess with perfection! Aniston kept her white dress on at the Netflix after-party.
Also at the same afterparty? You guessed it: Brad Pitt, after his epic reunion with his ex. DiCaprio opted to lose his bow tie.
Both women kept on their ceremony dresses for the after-party.
Brown changed from her white Louis Vuitton outfit—but might have kept the pants? Dern kept on her gorgeous green Stella McCartney.
Wiley and wife Morelli stuck to the sleek outfits they wore during the show.
Style goddess Kravitz even opted to keep the long white gloves she donned at the ceremony. Now that's commitment.
Browning went from pretty in pink to simple and chic in black.
O'Hara wisely opted to stick to her gorgeous Marc Jacobs.
Arquette took off her bold red jacket and changed into black pants.
The Game of Thrones costars cuddled up together after the show—both opted to keep their gorgeous, billowy outfits.
Brewer also opted to keep on her dress—I love that everyone loved their original outfits so much they just stayed in them.
Dyer kept on her gold Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, and just added a varsity bomber jacket to make things more casual.
Fellow Stranger Things costar Buono kept on her abstract, red and black dress from the ceremony.
Allen changed out of pink and red but kept her arm candy (obviously!).
By the looks of it, Newton kept on her billowy Valentino.
King kept on her pretty, see-through Jason Wu corset dress.
•••
