Post SAGs, where stars like Jennifer Aniston and Phoebe Waller-Bridge won major awards (see the full list here), the Hollywood crew headed off to the after-parties. We spotted Brad Pitt hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio at the Netflix event (oh, and Jennifer Aniston was there, too), while Millie Bobby Brown and Logan Browning changed into something more comfortable for the festivities. Check out the best party looks, ahead.