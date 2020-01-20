26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
From Millie Bobbie Brown to Lupita Nyong'o, These Are the Best After-Party SAG Award Looks

By Marina Liao and Katherine J Igoe
image
Getty Images

Post SAGs, where stars like Jennifer Aniston and Phoebe Waller-Bridge won major awards (see the full list here), the Hollywood crew headed off to the after-parties. We spotted Brad Pitt hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio at the Netflix event (oh, and Jennifer Aniston was there, too), while Millie Bobby Brown and Logan Browning changed into something more comfortable for the festivities. Check out the best party looks, ahead.

2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Jennifer Aniston

No need to mess with perfection! Aniston kept her white dress on at the Netflix after-party.

1 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

Also at the same afterparty? You guessed it: Brad Pitt, after his epic reunion with his ex. DiCaprio opted to lose his bow tie.

2 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira

Both women kept on their ceremony dresses for the after-party.

3 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Charley GallayGetty Images
Laura Dern and Millie Bobby Brown

Brown changed from her white Louis Vuitton outfit—but might have kept the pants? Dern kept on her gorgeous green Stella McCartney.

4 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley

Wiley and wife Morelli stuck to the sleek outfits they wore during the show.

5 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Zoë Kravitz

Style goddess Kravitz even opted to keep the long white gloves she donned at the ceremony. Now that's commitment.

6 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Logan Browning

Browning went from pretty in pink to simple and chic in black.

7 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Catherine O'Hara

O'Hara wisely opted to stick to her gorgeous Marc Jacobs.

8 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Patricia Arquette and Eric White

Arquette took off her bold red jacket and changed into black pants.

9 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Charley GallayGetty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel and Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones costars cuddled up together after the show—both opted to keep their gorgeous, billowy outfits.

10 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Madeline Brewer

Brewer also opted to keep on her dress—I love that everyone loved their original outfits so much they just stayed in them.

11 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Dyer kept on her gold Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, and just added a varsity bomber jacket to make things more casual.

12 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Cara Buono

Fellow Stranger Things costar Buono kept on her abstract, red and black dress from the ceremony.

13 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Charley GallayGetty Images
Lily Allen and David Harbour

Allen changed out of pink and red but kept her arm candy (obviously!).

14 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Arnold TurnerGetty Images
Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton

By the looks of it, Newton kept on her billowy Valentino.

15 of 16
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Michael KovacGetty Images
Joey King

King kept on her pretty, see-through Jason Wu corset dress.

•••

16 of 16
