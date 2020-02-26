image
Paris Fashion Week's Can't-Miss Fall 2020 Runway Looks

Our favorites so far.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

We’re in the home stretch of fall 2020 runway shows with Paris Fashion Week closing out the season. Everyone, from the models to street style stars, descended into the city for shows like Dior, Saint Laurent, Lanvin, and Chanel. Designers at PFW never disappoint with their collections, and we stayed on top of all the looks so you don’t have to. Ahead, find our favorite fall 2020 runway outfits from each fashion house. The curated selection will get you up to speed on what went down.

•••

Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Maison Margiela
EstropGetty Images
1 of 18
Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Maison Margiela
EstropGetty Images
2 of 18
Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Maison Margiela
EstropGetty Images
3 of 18
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Mugler
EstropGetty Images
4 of 18
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Mugler
EstropGetty Images
5 of 18
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Mugler
EstropGetty Images
6 of 18
Kenzo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kenzo
EstropGetty Images
7 of 18
Kenzo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kenzo
EstropGetty Images
8 of 18
Kenzo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kenzo
EstropGetty Images
9 of 18
Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Lanvin
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
10 of 18
Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Lanvin
Dominique CharriauGetty Images
11 of 18
Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Lanvin
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
12 of 18
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kaia Gerber
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
13 of 18
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kaia Gerber
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
14 of 18
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kaia Gerber
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
15 of 18
Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Dior
Peter WhiteGetty Images
16 of 18
Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Dior
Peter WhiteGetty Images
17 of 18
Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Dior
Peter WhiteGetty Images
18 of 18
