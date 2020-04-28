Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
It's been a minute since I've put on real clothes. As the days start to blend into each other, I've succumbed to a solid rotation of pajamas, workout leggings, and my plush bathrobe. I mean, if I'm not going outside, why add more clothes to my laundry load? However, I'm starting to think it's time to break the cycle. If you want to give your sweatpants a break too, Anthropologie is taking 50 percent off its sale section. From bright blouses to silky skirts to really cute neck scarves, this sale is really inspiring me to get dressed. It's happening for a limited time only, and some sizes are already selling out, so you'll definitely want to add the pieces, below, to your cart stat.
$118
$39.98
Made with a super soft blend of viscose, polyester, and elastane, Saturday/Sunday reimagined your favorite sweats into a cute dress.
$118
$39.98
This super colorful blouse will get a lot of smiles on your Zoom happy hour.
$178
$49.98
This bohemian maxi dress is ridiculously comfortable and stylish. It'll be perfect for the office once we're able to return.
$215
$75
House shoes under $100 that feel insanely fancy? Yes, please.
$118
$34.98
Equal parts flouncy and fashionable, this midi skirt will look good with a chunky sweater or simple tee. If you're looking for me, I'll be wearing this for the foreseeable future...
$375
$99.98
Cozy up in this Rebecca Taylor sweater until it finally feels like spring.
$108
$39.95
Found: A beautiful pair of earrings that will dress up your sweatpants for your next Zoom meeting.
$160
$44.98
This utility jumpsuit is a happy medium between sweatpants and, you know, real clothes.
$198
$59.98
Ready to wear jeans again? Feast your eyes on this flared style.
$48
$12.48
Even if you don't want to put on real clothes, this neck scarf will turn your standard sweats into a lewk.
