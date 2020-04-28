Today's Top Stories
Anthro's Latest Sale Is Making Me Believe in Real Clothes Again

What are jeans?

By Kelsey Mulvey
Anthropologie

It's been a minute since I've put on real clothes. As the days start to blend into each other, I've succumbed to a solid rotation of pajamas, workout leggings, and my plush bathrobe. I mean, if I'm not going outside, why add more clothes to my laundry load? However, I'm starting to think it's time to break the cycle. If you want to give your sweatpants a break too, Anthropologie is taking 50 percent off its sale section. From bright blouses to silky skirts to really cute neck scarves, this sale is really inspiring me to get dressed. It's happening for a limited time only, and some sizes are already selling out, so you'll definitely want to add the pieces, below, to your cart stat.

1 Leanna Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Saturday/Sunday
SHOP IT

$118
$39.98

Made with a super soft blend of viscose, polyester, and elastane, Saturday/Sunday reimagined your favorite sweats into a cute dress. 

2 Crisanta Poplin Buttondown
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$118
$39.98

This super colorful blouse will get a lot of smiles on your Zoom happy hour. 

3 Annabella Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Maeve
SHOP IT

$178
$49.98

This bohemian maxi dress is ridiculously comfortable and stylish. It'll be perfect for the office once we're able to return. 

4 Arleen Flats
Anthropologie
Llani
SHOP IT

$215
$75

House shoes under $100 that feel insanely fancy? Yes, please.

5 Hildi Pleated Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Maeve
SHOP IT

$118
$34.98

Equal parts flouncy and fashionable, this midi skirt will look good with a chunky sweater or simple tee. If you're looking for me, I'll be wearing this for the foreseeable future...

6 Zebra Sweater
Anthropologie
Rebecca Taylor
SHOP IT

$375
$99.98

Cozy up in this Rebecca Taylor sweater until it finally feels like spring. 

7 Emmeline Huggie Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
Serefina
SHOP IT

$108
$39.95

Found: A beautiful pair of earrings that will dress up your sweatpants for your next Zoom meeting. 

8 Hazel Utility Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Amadi
SHOP IT

$160
$44.98

This utility jumpsuit is a happy medium between sweatpants and, you know, real clothes.

9 The Molly Ultra High-Rise Flare Jeans
Anthropologie
Joe's Jeans
SHOP IT

$198
$59.98

Ready to wear jeans again? Feast your eyes on this flared style. 

10 Kristina Printed Scarf
Anthropologie
Kachel
SHOP IT

$48
$12.48

Even if you don't want to put on real clothes, this neck scarf will turn your standard sweats into a lewk.

•••

