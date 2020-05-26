Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Outdoor Voices' Sale Is Curing My Post-Long Weekend Blues
Brb, stocking up on more leggings I don't need.
Outdoor Voices is here to cure all of your post-holiday blues. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off items in its OV extra sale section. Whether you're in the market for a cozy fleece or another pair of sweatpants (because you can never have too many!), this is your rare opportunity to save on Outdoor Voices' popular pieces. I mean, if scoring 50 percent off a great pair of leggings isn't enough to start your week on the right foot, what is? Peruse through our favorite items from the OV extra sale, below.
If you're buying from Outdoor Voices for the very first time, pick up a pair of its popular colorblocked leggings. Made with a thick compression fabric, this pair is just as practical as it is pretty.
Since wearing a real bra is out of the question these days, opt for this comfortable wireless style.
Pro tip: Throw this wrap over your sports bra before your next Zoom meeting to look like you actually got dressed.
Not only is it designed to combat all of the elements, the RecTrek jacket is compact enough to throw in your beach tote. (You know, once you're able to go to the beach again.)
Nowadays, a soft hoodie is a necessity. This fleece style will keep you warm during those cool summer nights...or when your air conditioner is on full blast.
Want to spend some quality time with Mother Nature? Between its glove-like fit and mid-weight material, Outdoor Voices' Warmup leggings are perfect for a weekend hike.
This versatile tank uses Outdoor Voices' sweat-wicking MiniMesh material, making it ideal to wear during this summer's inevitable heat wave.
You'll get a lot of use out of Outdoor Voices' skort this summer. Available in a variety of fun colors, it's the perfect cross between a cute miniskirt and pair of running shorts.
Made with Outdoor Voices' lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric, these leggings look good while keeping you cool.
Take your love for Outdoor Voices outside of the gym (okay, your couch) with this stylish trench. You're bound to get a lot of compliments on this baby pink hue.
