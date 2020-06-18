Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Nordstrom's Clearance Sale Has So Many Good Finds
I'd like everything, please.
In need of some retail therapy? Look no further. Right now, Nordstrom is having a huge clearance sale, where you can save up to 60 percent off clothing, accessories, and more. While Nordstrom often has great deals on its stylish wares (read: the retailer will have its annual anniversary sale later this year), we haven't seen such steep discounts in a long time. Whether you want to stock up on the essentials, refresh your fall wardrobe, or splurge on a fancy new bag, now's the time to shop. Styles and sizes are already running out, so start perusing through our top sale picks, below.
$168
$75.60
Not only is this shirt polished enough to wear during a Zoom conference call, but its lightweight linen material is perfect for the warm months ahead.
$20
$17.50
After spending months at home, your makeup bag is in desperate need of a restock. Fortunately, Nordstrom's sale has great deals on the basics like BEAUTYBLENDER's ultra-popular sponge applicator. Designed to blend formulas and smoothen streaks, this sponge will help perfect your "no-makeup makeup" look for your next Zoom call.
$228
$85.50
Now's a better time than ever to give your sweats a rest and stock up on denim. Believe it or not, you can buy jeans from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands for under $100.
$95
$65
Birdies' ultra-comfortable sandals are cute enough to wear during your next socially-distanced picnic, but can also double as house shoes when you're inside.
$35
$29.75
It doesn't matter if you're exercising outside or hanging out on your fire escape, one thing's for sure: Everyone need to stock up on SPF. With an oil-free, water-resistant formula, Shiseid's SPF will protect your skin from the sun's harsh rays.
$565
$169.70
Between its fun floral pattern and easy, breezy silhouette, we have a feeling you'll want to wear this dress all summer long.
$1,595
$717.74
Just because wedding season has been (unofficially) cancelled, doesn't mean you can't pick up something fancy. You can buy this versatile number from Cushnie on sale now, and have a brand-new dress to wear later.
$1,1750
$470
Longing for the days when you can go out on the town with friends? Manifest your future plans with this statement-making purse. Plus, it's not every day you stumble upon an Off-White sale...
$550
$247.99
These colorful earrings will trick your coworkers into thinking you actually put some effort into your WFH outfit.
$425
$127.50
Whether you want to get a head start on your fall shopping or are planning to spend the summer in your overly-air conditioned apartment, you'll get a lot of mileage out of Victor Glemaud's geometric sweater.
