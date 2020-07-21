After months of wearing the same sweatpants—no shame, I'm right there with you!—it may finally be time to shake up your WFH uniform. Fortunately, Universal Standard is here to help. Now through August 2, the retailer is hosting an epic sample sale , where you can take up to 75 percent off best-selling tops, pants, and so much more. With sizes ranging from 00 to 40, Universal Standard makes it possible for everyone to find comfortable, stylish clothes. Whether you want to stock up on the basics, treat yourself to a new sundress, or add a few more pairs of leggings to your growing rotation, Universal Standard's sale has something for everyone. Peruse through our favorite styles, below.

1 Amy Pullover Hoodie Universal Standard SHOP IT $88

$58 Whether you're enjoying the cool summer breeze or hanging in your air conditioned apartment, you're going to want to live in this cozy hoodie.

2 Kate Twill Jumpsuit Universal Standard SHOP IT $185

$84 Anyone who wants to give their sweats a rest will find a lot to love about this twill jumpsuit. Available in several colors, this style is polished yet just as comfortable as your favorite leggings. (Oh, and did I mention it's $100 off?)

3 Alison Pajama Top Universal Standard SHOP IT $85

$48 This pajama top is so chic there's no shame in wearing it all day long.

4 Ellie Swiss Dot Chiffon Top Universal Standard SHOP IT $110

$58 If you want to feel a little fancy during your next Zoom chat, this flouncy top is cute and can be easily worn with sweats. A win-win.

5 Chris Linen Pants Universal Standard SHOP IT $118

$58 Looking for comfortable pants to wear this summer? Keep your cool with this lightweight linen pair.

6 Emily Cupro Maxi Dress Universal Standard SHOP IT $148

$68 This bright red maxi dress is everything and more, especially paired with a leather jacket come fall.

7 CeeCee Midi Bias Skirt Universal Standard SHOP IT $120

$64 Available in several fun colors, this skirt is destined to be the hero of your wardrobe. You can wear this versatile midi with a tee and sandals in the summer, or a chunky sweater and knee-high boots when it starts to cool down.

8 Ace Contrast Panel 7/8 Leggings Universal Standard SHOP IT $75

$54 If you have zero interest in wearing "real clothes," Universal Standard has a bunch of cute leggings on sale.

9 Foundation Short Sleeve V Neck Tee Universal Standard SHOP IT $48

$32 These $32 lightweight tees are a no-brainer to stock up on.

10 Maria Merino Wool Turtleneck Universal Standard SHOP IT $135

$64 Not to freak you out or anything, but winter will be here before you know it. Fortunately, this sale is a great opportunity to fill your closet with cozy turtlenecks.

11 Bianca Velvet Blazer Universal Standard SHOP IT $210

$98 Okay, maybe you don't need a fabulous velvet blazer. However, if you want to treat yourself to something special (and manifest a date at a fancy restaurant), this might just do it. (Psst...the matching pants are also on sale.)



Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

