Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Almost Here—Here's What to Buy
Add these items to your cart before they go on sale August 4.
After weeks of anticipation, Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale is finally here. Well, sort of. Today, the retailer previewed anniversary deals that will be open to select Nordy Club cardmembers on August 4, and officially available to the public August 19-30. As one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, Nordstrom's anniversary sale is a great opportunity to stock up on clothing, accessories, home goods, and beauty products. These deals are bound to run out of inventory shortly after the sale goes live, so whether you're looking for a way to pass the time (I mean, aren't we all?) or want to get a head start on your shopping spree, it's a good idea to start filling your cart now before items sell out. Bookmark this page for an updated list of our favorite items, and start perusing through some of the best deals from the sale, ahead.
$95
$71.25
Give your socially-distanced walks some royal curb appeal with Veja's canvas sneakers. Meghan Markle loves this brand.
$164
$99.90
Just because summer looks a little different this year doesn't mean you can't stock up on pretty sundresses. From the cool print to the statement sleeves, this Maggy London pick will make working from home feel a lot fancier.
$65
$42.90
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This sustainable set from Zella receives Mother Nature's seal of approval.
$315
$209.90
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on designer items. For example, you can score $100 off Stella McCartney's chic aviators.
$388$232.90
If you want to keep it professional on Zoom calls, a crisp white button-down will never go out of style.
$30
$19.90
Candles have become an intergral part of my self-care routine. With notes of peppery cilantro, sweet pineapple, and rose petals, this candle from Illume smells just as good as it looks.
$695
$374.90
Miss going into the office every day? Manifest a speedy return by picking up this pretty blazer from Veronica Beard.
$180
$119.90
Take your virtual workouts to the next level with a fresh pair of Adidas sneakers. Made out of the brand's Boost technology, this pair is great for running (...or running errands).
$48$27.90
Trick your colleagues into thinking you actually put effort into your outfit by throwing on a pretty pair of earrings.
$149
$98.90
With so many great deals, now's a better time than ever to stock up on the basics. You can buy Good American's covetable, size-inclusive jeans for under $100.
$750
$449.90
Sure, buying a suitcase now seems a little counterintuitive. (I mean, where are you traveling to? The kitchen?) However, if you snag a new suitcase on sale now, you'll have a brand-new option once you can safely travel again. To put into perspective how great of a deal this is, Tumi's massive suitcase is on sale for less than the original price of its carry-on.
$138
$81.90
Consider a jumpsuit a happy medium between sweats and, you know, real clothes. Decked out with a sweet tie closure, this option is equal parts cozy and cute.
$129
$64.90
Tired of wearing the same sweats daily? With a flouncy silhouette and floral pattern, this ruffled skirt is bound to brighten your day.
$147
$88.90
Upgrade your Netflix and chill session with this plush throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams.
$58
$37.90
Chances are it's been a minute since you've worn a real bra. Fortunately, True & Co.'s seamless style will offer plenty of support without sacrificing comfort.
$78
$45.90
Nowadays, a cozy pullover is a necessity. This year, Thread & Supply's viral fleece is reimagined in a cool colorblocked design.
$89.95
$59.90
These shearling-lined slippers will have you feeling like you're walking on cloud nine.
$148
$89
If you want to add a few Zoom-friendly tops to your growing rotation, this ruffled style is basically summer in a shirt.
$55
$35.90
On the other hand, if you're going to spend the foreseeable future wearing pajamas while working from home, you might as well invest in a matching set. This pair is made with a super-soft modal fabric, and you'll never want to take them off.