Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Power Lunch in Matching Loafers and Designer It Bags
The besties met up for a girls-only lunch during New York Fashion Week.
At last, besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been reunited at New York Fashion Week. Following their joint skiing trip to Aspen in mid-January, Bieber has been in New York City dining at Taylor Swift's favorite restaurant and going to the movies with her pop star husband Justin. Jenner, meanwhile, had Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show to attend in Paris, plus a pantsless promotional appearance to handle for her tequila brand in Las Vegas. In other words, our girls have been busy—but thankfully, not too busy for a pre-Galentine's Day link in between Jenner's modeling duties.
On Feb. 8, the two friends met for lunch at Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s wearing outfits that perfectly distilled their respective aesthetics. Jenner was giving Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in an Arma brown suede blazer, Khaite straight-leg jeans, smooth black loafers from The Row, a black long-sleeved T-shirt, a black fringe scarf, and a deep reddish brown leather Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin—the brand's take on the East-West bag trend.
Hailey dressed a bit more casually in black leather bomber jacket layered over a cropped black cashmere sweater and baggy black trousers. The Rhode founder accessorized her Girls' Day Out ensemble with black loafers, a red vintage Fila baseball cap, gold hoop earrings, and of course, her gigantic engagement ring.
Rest assured, this wasn't the only time Jenner and Bieber hung out during NYFW. Earlier in the week, the pair got all dressed up for the opening of The Twenty Two New York and Café Zaffri. Jenner bundled up in a Phoebe Philo fur coat worn as a dress for the occasion. Bieber, on the other hand, went with a vintage pinstripe skirt suit. Their personal styles don't always align, but therein lies the beauty of friendship.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Your Hairstylist's Favorite Hair Brand Just Landed at Sephora
The if-you-know-you-know cult classic is going mainstream.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
I Need All of My Lip Products to Come With a Donut Applicator From Now On
I put four viral tinted serums to the test.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Princess Margaret's "Ill-Mannered" Comments to Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mother Often Had "Courtiers Shaking Their Heads"
The late royal was known for her one-liners.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Coach Debuts the Next Viral It-Bags at Its Fall 2025 Fashion Show
Meet the Brooklyn's heir apparent.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Designer Ashlynn Park Learned From Fashion Legends—Now, She's Forging Her Own Legacy
With mentors like Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto, Park has become an expert at creating beautiful shapes from scratch.
By Emma Childs Published
-
At New York Fashion Week, Women Designers Are Redefining Career Clothes
A new wave of female creatives understands what works for work.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is the Boss of Fashion Week in a Vintage Pinstripe Suit
She dressed for her favorite position—CEO.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner Skips Pants for Nothing But a Sculpted Fur Coat
The model was spotted wearing the $11,000 Phoebe Philo jacket during New York Fashion Week.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kari Vettese Is "Not Surprised" Celebrities Love Her Label's Tubular Dresses
Kari Vettese knows what A-listers really want: to look like a mermaid off the coast of Italy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Walks the Calvin Klein Runway in Front of Its Original Muses: Kate Moss and Christy Turlington
The brand's runway return came with a supermodel reunion.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Unofficial Print of Fashion Week—Leopard—for Date Night With Justin
This trend is just getting started.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published