Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Power Lunch in Matching Loafers and Designer It Bags

At last, besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been reunited at New York Fashion Week. Following their joint skiing trip to Aspen in mid-January, Bieber has been in New York City dining at Taylor Swift's favorite restaurant and going to the movies with her pop star husband Justin. Jenner, meanwhile, had Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show to attend in Paris, plus a pantsless promotional appearance to handle for her tequila brand in Las Vegas. In other words, our girls have been busy—but thankfully, not too busy for a pre-Galentine's Day link in between Jenner's modeling duties.

On Feb. 8, the two friends met for lunch at Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s wearing outfits that perfectly distilled their respective aesthetics. Jenner was giving Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in an Arma brown suede blazer, Khaite straight-leg jeans, smooth black loafers from The Row, a black long-sleeved T-shirt, a black fringe scarf, and a deep reddish brown leather Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin—the brand's take on the East-West bag trend.

Kendall Jenner wears a brown suede blazer with jeans, black loafers, and a dark red-brown Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin to grab lunch with Hailey Bieber. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey dressed a bit more casually in black leather bomber jacket layered over a cropped black cashmere sweater and baggy black trousers. The Rhode founder accessorized her Girls' Day Out ensemble with black loafers, a red vintage Fila baseball cap, gold hoop earrings, and of course, her gigantic engagement ring.

Rest assured, this wasn't the only time Jenner and Bieber hung out during NYFW. Earlier in the week, the pair got all dressed up for the opening of The Twenty Two New York and Café Zaffri. Jenner bundled up in a Phoebe Philo fur coat worn as a dress for the occasion. Bieber, on the other hand, went with a vintage pinstripe skirt suit. Their personal styles don't always align, but therein lies the beauty of friendship.