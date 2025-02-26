H&M’s New Collection Is My Affordable Hack for a Rich-Looking Wardrobe
I'm shocked at how good these finds are.
The good news is Spring's warm weather is (almost) here. It’s set to hit 50 degrees in New York City today, and I’ve been able to opt out of my puffers for the first time in months. Doing so has made me realize I’m severely lacking in the transitional dressing department. My heavy sweaters are too chunky for the warmer weather, and I long to wear something other than heavy-bottomed boots now that the sun is out. So, I set my sights on H&M’s new collection.
It’s full of pieces I’m dying to style, like striped sweaters, lightweight spring jackets, and pretty ballet flats. All of my favorite pieces from the drop cost less than $100 and look way more expensive than their piece tags let on. The range is basically my editor-approved hack for looking luxurious on a budget—and I’m letting all of you in on the secret.
Keep scrolling to shop my latest rich-looking finds. These picks include everything you need to build out the best-ever spring closet, from knit T-shirts to a few of spring's incoming trend-influenced finds so you can shop like a seasoned fashion editor without completely breaking the bank.
I love how breezy this cotton top is. I would wear it on off-duty summer days.
I'm swapping my trench coat for this cropped version right now.
Or I may pass on jackets entirely and opt for this denim shirt that is the perfect spring layer.
I saw a ton of animal-printed boots at New York Fashion Week. These flats are the perfect springtime version of the trend.
I love how off-the-shoulder tops like this one are just a touch more elevated than your normal tees.
This sweater feels slightly French girl inspired with the navy and white Breton stripes.
I can't wait to live in this pretty cotton white tie waist dress in the season to come.
I'm going to accessorize this bodycon dress with a glowing tan and gold accessories.
Slender sneakers are a forever trend in my book, so I'm eyeing these from H&M.
Elevate your next leggings look with this polo-style hoodie.
An outsized buckle and chic shape give this crossbody bag a rich feel.
This is basically a cross between a trench coat and a barn jacket.
This pair of flats combines two spring trends at once: a slingback silhouette and a pointed-toe design.
Shoulder bags never go out of style, so I'm picking up this easy option right now.
Linen pants season is almost here, so pick up this pair before they sell out.
.Team this pencil skirt with the matching jacket for a chic skirt suit inspired look.
French hairpins are the perfect upgrade to your pedestrian claw clips.
Mesh flats are the perfect alternative to flip-flops if you don't love having your toes out in the summer.
I would pair this tailored vest with a pair of barrel jeans for an easy workplace or weekend outfit.
Going somewhere this spring? Take this cute travel bag along for the ride.
