H&M’s New Collection Is My Affordable Hack for a Rich-Looking Wardrobe

The good news is Spring's warm weather is (almost) here. It’s set to hit 50 degrees in New York City today, and I’ve been able to opt out of my puffers for the first time in months. Doing so has made me realize I’m severely lacking in the transitional dressing department. My heavy sweaters are too chunky for the warmer weather, and I long to wear something other than heavy-bottomed boots now that the sun is out. So, I set my sights on H&M’s new collection.

It’s full of pieces I’m dying to style, like striped sweaters, lightweight spring jackets, and pretty ballet flats. All of my favorite pieces from the drop cost less than $100 and look way more expensive than their piece tags let on. The range is basically my editor-approved hack for looking luxurious on a budget—and I’m letting all of you in on the secret.

Keep scrolling to shop my latest rich-looking finds. These picks include everything you need to build out the best-ever spring closet, from knit T-shirts to a few of spring's incoming trend-influenced finds so you can shop like a seasoned fashion editor without completely breaking the bank.

Cardigan With Defined Waist
Cardigan With Defined Waist

This waisted cardigan adds both shape and warmth.

Flutter-Sleeved Blouse
Flutter-Sleeved Blouse

I love how breezy this cotton top is. I would wear it on off-duty summer days.

Short Twill Trench Coat
Short Twill Trench Coat

I'm swapping my trench coat for this cropped version right now.

Feather Soft Oversized Denim Shirt
Feather Soft Oversized Denim Shirt

Or I may pass on jackets entirely and opt for this denim shirt that is the perfect spring layer.

Ballet Flats
Ballet Flats

I saw a ton of animal-printed boots at New York Fashion Week. These flats are the perfect springtime version of the trend.

Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top
Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top

I love how off-the-shoulder tops like this one are just a touch more elevated than your normal tees.

Textured-Knit Cardigan
Textured-Knit Cardigan

This sweater feels slightly French girl inspired with the navy and white Breton stripes.

Canvas Shopper
Canvas Shopper

Meet the perfect summer tote.

Eyelet Embroidered Shirt Dress
Eyelet Embroidered Shirt Dress

I can't wait to live in this pretty cotton white tie waist dress in the season to come.

One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress
One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

I'm going to accessorize this bodycon dress with a glowing tan and gold accessories.

Fine-Knit T-Shirt
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

Red continues to trend, so I'm investing in this red sweater-tee hybrid.

Sneakers
Sneakers

Slender sneakers are a forever trend in my book, so I'm eyeing these from H&M.

Sweatshirt With Collar
Sweatshirt With Collar

Elevate your next leggings look with this polo-style hoodie.

Small Crossbody Bag
Small Crossbody Bag

An outsized buckle and chic shape give this crossbody bag a rich feel.

Jacket With Corduroy Collar
Jacket With Corduroy Collar

This is basically a cross between a trench coat and a barn jacket.

Draped Midi Dress
Draped Midi Dress

I wear all black even in the summer, so this simple pick caught my eye.

Patent Slingbacks
Patent Slingbacks

This pair of flats combines two spring trends at once: a slingback silhouette and a pointed-toe design.

Flared Skirt
Flared Skirt

How chic would this skirt look with a fitted cardigan and boots for the office?

Interwoven-Detail Shoulder Bag
Interwoven-Detail Shoulder Bag

Shoulder bags never go out of style, so I'm picking up this easy option right now.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

Linen pants season is almost here, so pick up this pair before they sell out.

Pencil Skirt
Pencil Skirt

.Team this pencil skirt with the matching jacket for a chic skirt suit inspired look.

Patterned Hair Stick
Patterned Hair Stick

French hairpins are the perfect upgrade to your pedestrian claw clips.

Mesh Ballet Flats
Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh flats are the perfect alternative to flip-flops if you don't love having your toes out in the summer.

Suit Vest
Suit Vest

I would pair this tailored vest with a pair of barrel jeans for an easy workplace or weekend outfit.

Crossbody Bucket Bag
Crossbody Bucket Bag

Going somewhere this spring? Take this cute travel bag along for the ride.

