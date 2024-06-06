20 Under-$200 J.Crew Finds I’m Packing for My Dream Hamptons Vacation

Every summer, I watch dozens of New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons. Who could blame them? I would also want to spend my sun-filled days lounging on the beach. In the meantime, I'm manifesting a beach getaway by building out a few summer outfits at J.Crew.

The most stylish Hamptonites' wardrobes are defined by an old-money, coastal grandma aesthetic, which means they sport lots of polished swimwear, linen pants, chic summer dresses, and nautical-striped clothing. No other retailer fits the "quiet luxury" bill more than J.Crew. Thankfully, they're having a major sale just in time for vacation season.

From now through June 10, you can score up to 40 percent summer staples. To sweeten the deal, you can score an additional 15 percent off your purchase with the code SHOPNOW. From breezy bathing suit cover-ups to strappy sandals, I found this 20 on-sale (and under-$200) finds that will solidify your vacation wardrobe.

J.Crew Seamed Flare Midi Dress in Linen Blend (Was $168) $151 at J.Crew This white dress instantly sparks joy. Visible seams and a cool frayed hem make this dress stand out from other plain versions.

J.Crew 7" Stretch Chino Shorts (Were $60) $40 at J.Crew Maybe it's because of their pristine white shade, but these shorts feel expensive. I love the longer length, especially considering Bermuda shorts are shaping up to be a major summer 2024 trend.

J.Crew Toe-Ring Slide Sandals (Were $148) $133 at J.Crew The fashion crowd has been taking to wearing flip-flops lately, but J.Crew's take feels more polished than the basic ones.

J.Crew Sleek Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $118) $73 at J.Crew What's a trip to the beach without a new suit? While red is trendy for the season, this one-piece is also available in six other shades.

J.Crew Long Beach Shirt in Airy Gauze (Was $98) $51 at J.Crew The bathing suit cover-up is just as important as the suit itself. If I had this stylish tunic, I wouldn't feel too bad stepping into a restaurant after a beach day.

J.Crew Vintage Rib High-Neck Cutaway Tank Top With Contrast Trim (Was $40) $30 at J.Crew You probably already have several ribbed tank tops in your closet, but none are as cool as this one. The contrast trim gives this wardrobe staple extra style points.

J.Crew Denim Midi Skirt in Rinse Wash (Was $128) $42 at J.Crew Maxi denim skirts are still trending, so I recommend adding one to your closet. They give a casual, relaxed feel to your look.

J.Crew Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather (Were $198) $178 at J.Crew These shoes are gorgeous, from the croc-embossed leather to the strappy slingback silhouette and kitten heel. Wear them with a sundress for a luxe special occasion look.

J.Crew Cecily Top in Stretch Cotton Poplin Blend (Was $138) $55 at J.Crew Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without at least one easy cotton top. Wear this with a white maxi skirt for a summer office outfit that takes zero effort.

J.Crew Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe (Was $50) $44 at J.Crew For the days you can't be bothered with a thoroughly thought-out ensemble, try a T-shirt, your favorite denim, and slide sandals. This tee goes the extra mile with classic stripes and an elevated boat neckline.

J.Crew Long Pearl Necklace (Was $50) $15 at J.Crew These may not be your grandma's pearls, but they are gorgeous nonetheless. This strand would add some ladylike charm to all of your tube tops and dresses.

J.Crew 1983 Underwire Bikini Top (Was $75) $61 at J.Crew For all of my bikini lovers out there, J.Crew's selection is hard to beat. While there are plenty of styles to choose from, this one is a favorite of mine for its retro feel and bright shade.

J.Crew Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket With Contrast Trim (Was $138) $124 at J.Crew You never know when a breeze might roll in, especially if you're hanging out on the coast. Keep this sweater close on cool summer nights when you need an extra layer but don't want to ruin your look.

J.Crew Kayu® Edie Tote (Was $240) $120 at J.Crew The new season calls for a new bag in your rotation. How darling would this woven bag look with all of your summer dresses?

J.Crew Vintage Rib Lady Tank Top (Was $70) $54 at J.Crew Allow me to introduce you to the summer version of J.Crew's classic lady jacket. With its gold hardware and black-and-white colorway, this pick has all of the classiness of the original style without any of the weight.

J.Crew Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest (Was $90) $70 at J.Crew Vests are summer's chicest trend. Wear this one as a set with the matching pants or on its own with jeans.

J.Crew Twist-Front Bikini Top in Floral (Was $90) $81 at J.Crew Here's another J.Crew bikini I can't stop thinking about. It feels like something Brigitte Bardot would've worn in the '60s.

J.Crew Button-Up Sweater-Tee in Stripe (Was $70) $49 at J.Crew I'm all about a cozy cardigan, especially one you can still wear in the summer. This one has a coordinating tank if you want to make it a matching moment.

J.Crew Rounded Chainlink Earrings (Were $50) $23 at J.Crew In case you haven't noticed, '80s-inspired jewelry is having a moment. Throw these chunky earrings to add the cool factor to your look.

J.Crew Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit With Contrast Trim (Was $128) $115 at J.Crew A black one-piece is about as classic as it gets. I would wear this as a bodysuit with white shorts and gold jewelry for a night out.