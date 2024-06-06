20 Under-$200 J.Crew Finds I’m Packing for My Dream Hamptons Vacation

Stripes, pretty dresses, and a lot of swimwear, all up to 50 percent off.

editorial image of woman wearing j.crew 1983 Underwire Bikini Top and white suit on the beach looking away
(Image credit: J.Crew)
published

Every summer, I watch dozens of New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons. Who could blame them? I would also want to spend my sun-filled days lounging on the beach. In the meantime, I'm manifesting a beach getaway by building out a few summer outfits at J.Crew.

The most stylish Hamptonites' wardrobes are defined by an old-money, coastal grandma aesthetic, which means they sport lots of polished swimwear, linen pants, chic summer dresses, and nautical-striped clothing. No other retailer fits the "quiet luxury" bill more than J.Crew. Thankfully, they're having a major sale just in time for vacation season.

From now through June 10, you can score up to 40 percent summer staples. To sweeten the deal, you can score an additional 15 percent off your purchase with the code SHOPNOW. From breezy bathing suit cover-ups to strappy sandals, I found this 20 on-sale (and under-$200) finds that will solidify your vacation wardrobe.

J.Crew Seamed Flare Midi Dress in Linen Blend
J.Crew Seamed Flare Midi Dress in Linen Blend (Was $168)

This white dress instantly sparks joy. Visible seams and a cool frayed hem make this dress stand out from other plain versions.

J.Crew 7
J.Crew 7" Stretch Chino Shorts (Were $60)

Maybe it's because of their pristine white shade, but these shorts feel expensive. I love the longer length, especially considering Bermuda shorts are shaping up to be a major summer 2024 trend.

J.Crew Toe-Ring Slide Sandals
J.Crew Toe-Ring Slide Sandals (Were $148)

The fashion crowd has been taking to wearing flip-flops lately, but J.Crew's take feels more polished than the basic ones.

J.Crew Sleek Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew Sleek Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $118)

What's a trip to the beach without a new suit? While red is trendy for the season, this one-piece is also available in six other shades.

Long Beach Shirt in Airy Gauze
J.Crew Long Beach Shirt in Airy Gauze (Was $98)

The bathing suit cover-up is just as important as the suit itself. If I had this stylish tunic, I wouldn't feel too bad stepping into a restaurant after a beach day.

J.Crew Vintage Rib High-Neck Cutaway Tank Top With Contrast Trim
J.Crew Vintage Rib High-Neck Cutaway Tank Top With Contrast Trim (Was $40)

You probably already have several ribbed tank tops in your closet, but none are as cool as this one. The contrast trim gives this wardrobe staple extra style points.

Denim Midi Skirt in Rinse Wash
J.Crew Denim Midi Skirt in Rinse Wash (Was $128)

Maxi denim skirts are still trending, so I recommend adding one to your closet. They give a casual, relaxed feel to your look.

Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather (Were $198)

These shoes are gorgeous, from the croc-embossed leather to the strappy slingback silhouette and kitten heel. Wear them with a sundress for a luxe special occasion look.

J.Crew Cecily Top in Stretch Cotton Poplin Blend

J.Crew Cecily Top in Stretch Cotton Poplin Blend (Was $138)

Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without at least one easy cotton top. Wear this with a white maxi skirt for a summer office outfit that takes zero effort.

J.Crew Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe (Was $50)

For the days you can't be bothered with a thoroughly thought-out ensemble, try a T-shirt, your favorite denim, and slide sandals. This tee goes the extra mile with classic stripes and an elevated boat neckline.

Long Pearl Necklace
J.Crew Long Pearl Necklace (Was $50)

These may not be your grandma's pearls, but they are gorgeous nonetheless. This strand would add some ladylike charm to all of your tube tops and dresses.

J.Crew 1983 Underwire Bikini Top
J.Crew 1983 Underwire Bikini Top (Was $75)

For all of my bikini lovers out there, J.Crew's selection is hard to beat. While there are plenty of styles to choose from, this one is a favorite of mine for its retro feel and bright shade.

Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe
J.Crew Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket With Contrast Trim (Was $138)

You never know when a breeze might roll in, especially if you're hanging out on the coast. Keep this sweater close on cool summer nights when you need an extra layer but don't want to ruin your look.

Kayu® Edie Tote
J.Crew Kayu® Edie Tote (Was $240)

The new season calls for a new bag in your rotation. How darling would this woven bag look with all of your summer dresses?

J.Crew Vintage Rib Lady Tank Top
J.Crew Vintage Rib Lady Tank Top (Was $70)

Allow me to introduce you to the summer version of J.Crew's classic lady jacket. With its gold hardware and black-and-white colorway, this pick has all of the classiness of the original style without any of the weight.

Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest
J.Crew Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest (Was $90)

Vests are summer's chicest trend. Wear this one as a set with the matching pants or on its own with jeans.

Twist-Front Bikini Top in Floral
J.Crew Twist-Front Bikini Top in Floral (Was $90)

Here's another J.Crew bikini I can't stop thinking about. It feels like something Brigitte Bardot would've worn in the '60s.

Button-Up Sweater-Tee in Stripe
J.Crew Button-Up Sweater-Tee in Stripe (Was $70)

I'm all about a cozy cardigan, especially one you can still wear in the summer. This one has a coordinating tank if you want to make it a matching moment.

Rounded Chainlink Earrings
J.Crew Rounded Chainlink Earrings (Were $50)

In case you haven't noticed, '80s-inspired jewelry is having a moment. Throw these chunky earrings to add the cool factor to your look.

Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit With Contrast Trim
J.Crew Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit With Contrast Trim (Was $128)

A black one-piece is about as classic as it gets. I would wear this as a bodysuit with white shorts and gold jewelry for a night out.

Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

