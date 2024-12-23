Jennifer Lawrence's Pregnancy Style Cravings Include a Maison Margiela Diaper Bag and a $6,025 Wrap Coat
She's got a taste for designer.
As a woman who very much values her independence, being responsible for tiny humans has never really appealed to me. I love my New York fashion editor life, which consists of designer handbags and fashion week parties and late-nights sipping espresso martinis. The only version of motherhood I would consider is one that still encompasses all these things—like Jennifer Lawrence's version, for example.
Though I can't confirm the NYFW parties or coffee-flavored beverages, I can confidently report that the actor's desire for designer hasn't wavered an inch. In fact, some of her best looks ever have been accessorized with a growing baby bump. Thus far, Lawrence's pregnancy cravings have included: a chocolate-colored Bottega Veneta dress, a rare $33,00 handbag from The Row, and a little archival Christian Lacroix moment.
Even on her most casual days, the No Hard Feelings star still has a taste for the luxurious. She's especially partial to her $6,025 Loro Piana wrap coat. Lawrence was spotted wearing it on Dec. 17, then again on Saturday, Dec. 21—when she styled the khaki outerwear with black pants and a clementine orange scarf.
Her high-end affinity extends even to the most basic of parenting staples. Instead of a traditional diaper bag, Lawrence packed her mom essentials into a jumbo Maison Margiela handbag. The $1,390 patchwork style isn't technically intended for baby wipes and blankets, but its oversize shape and cross-body strap are perfect for holding that and more.
Beyond her leather bag and neutral coat, Lawrence's look contained a few more stylish accessories. She also wore comfy flat shoes (her go-to as of late) and a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses—which are available to shop below.
Mother! is truly mothering.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
