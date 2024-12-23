As a woman who very much values her independence, being responsible for tiny humans has never really appealed to me. I love my New York fashion editor life, which consists of designer handbags and fashion week parties and late-nights sipping espresso martinis. The only version of motherhood I would consider is one that still encompasses all these things—like Jennifer Lawrence's version, for example.

Though I can't confirm the NYFW parties or coffee-flavored beverages, I can confidently report that the actor's desire for designer hasn't wavered an inch. In fact, some of her best looks ever have been accessorized with a growing baby bump. Thus far, Lawrence's pregnancy cravings have included: a chocolate-colored Bottega Veneta dress, a rare $33,00 handbag from The Row, and a little archival Christian Lacroix moment.

Even on her most casual days, the No Hard Feelings star still has a taste for the luxurious. She's especially partial to her $6,025 Loro Piana wrap coat. Lawrence was spotted wearing it on Dec. 17, then again on Saturday, Dec. 21—when she styled the khaki outerwear with black pants and a clementine orange scarf.

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in her favorite khaki coat and a patchwork Margiela bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Loro Piana Dwight Japanese Silk Wrap Coat $6,025 at Bergdorf Goodman

Her high-end affinity extends even to the most basic of parenting staples. Instead of a traditional diaper bag, Lawrence packed her mom essentials into a jumbo Maison Margiela handbag. The $1,390 patchwork style isn't technically intended for baby wipes and blankets, but its oversize shape and cross-body strap are perfect for holding that and more.

MM6 Maison Margiela Logo-Plaque Leather Shoulder Bag $1,390 at Farfetch

Beyond her leather bag and neutral coat, Lawrence's look contained a few more stylish accessories. She also wore comfy flat shoes (her go-to as of late) and a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses—which are available to shop below.

Mother! is truly mothering.

