Jennifer Lopez Elevates the All-Black Maxi Dress With Daring Open Back
The singer embodied boho chic thanks to some of her favorite accessories.
Summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean Jennifer Lopez is done highlighting this year's must-have summer fashion trends.
On Saturday, Aug. 18, the singer was spotted walking around and shopping in downtown Los Angeles, sporting an all-black maxi dress with a daring open back. The multiple thin, chevron-shaped cutouts and straps that made up the back of the dress gave a spider web-like look, elevating the otherwise simple yet elegant boho-chic outfit.
To accessorize the less-is-more summer dress, Lopez wore her very own signature JLo Jennifer Lopez Ondra wedge sandals, as well as her go-to favorite Jennifer Fisher 2 inch hoop earrings, MaxMara black oversized square sunglasses and MaxMara Marine straw tote bag.
Lopez has been sporting more than a few comfortable-yet-fashionable maxi dresses this summer, especially while shopping in the Hamptons or enjoying a solo trip to Italy.
Last month while enjoying the Hamptons (where the star also celebrated her most recent birthday with a Bridgerton themed blowout party featuring a carriage), Lopez wore a pair of chunky pair of sky-high, gold-tone Gucci espadrille wedges to elevate the skirt of her square-neck, ruffled pink maxi dress by LoveShackFancy.
The singer and actress reportedly shutdown the boutique in Sag Harbor to go summer dress shopping alongside her stepdaughter Violet Affleck. According to Women's Wear Daily, the "boutique's door was locked and it stopped admitting other shoppers for about an hour" shortly after the mother-stepdaughter duo arrived, giving the pair "more privacy" while they looked through the store's sprawling collection of women's wear.
A sales associate at the New York City-based lifestyle brand told Women's Wear Daily that Lopez was "very kind and very friendly," and was later "gifted one of LoveShackFancy’s signature looks"—the “Norma” dress, which retails for $595—before she left.
When Lopez isn't wearing easy, breezy summer dresses, she's leaning into the minimalist girl summer trend via simple jeans, t-shirts, and oversized slacks.
In early August, while leaving E. Baldi Beverly Hills, the "Let's Get Loud" singer put her spin, yet again, on fashion's favorite pairing, wearing a cropped white T-shirt, wide-leg jeans (by Gucci, of course), and a pair of naked shoes.
Of course, Lopez did not go without some of her favorite accessories, including a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses, her beloved Jennifer Fisher hoops, and her favorite $500,000 Hermés Birkin.
If Lopez's wardrobe has anything to say about it, summer isn't over just yet.
