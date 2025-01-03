Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to a Celebrity-Favorite Bikini Trend and $2,430 Fur Boots in Aspen
Only an A-lister could style a swimsuit like this.
Every winter, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez participate in a time-honored bikini trend that's beyond the realm of possibility for anyone else. No, they're not sunbathing in 14k gold or taking the loud luxury trend to the beach in a logo-printed swimsuit. They're purposefully wearing their swimsuits the last place one would expect to see a string bikini: in an Aspen snowdrift.
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse at her apres-ski bikini styling in a round-up of her Christmas trip to Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 2. Her compilation video included a shot of the "Can't Get Enough" singer in nothing but a black string bikini, a black cowboy hat, and furry snow boots. Her hat was a custom creation from the Aspen hot-spot Kemo Sabe; her fox-fur boots came from Brunello Cucinelli.
J.Lo probably snapped her bikini pic en route to a jacuzzi overlooking Aspen valley. Still, styling a Cabo-appropriate bikini with heavy-duty snow boots and a Western hat is the sort of high-contrast moment only a celebrity in their snowy chateau tends to pull off. Hailey Bieber welcomed 2025 in nothing but a cheetah-print coat and bikini. A day later, Bella Hadid wished her followers a happy New Year in a stringy red bikini and cowgirl boots—while laying in a pile of snow. Rewind back to 2022, and you'll find Kendall Jenner doing the exact same thing: frolicking in the Aspen snowfall with only a black string bikini, sunglasses, and Miu Miu fur boots to keep her warm.
For the most part, celebs tend to limit glimpses at their vacation to their seasonally-inappropriate swimwear. Not J.Lo. She was photographed several times out and about in Aspen over the Christmas holiday, wearing everything from custom cowboy hats and Chanel earrings to the barrel leg jeans trend and oversize sunglasses. (Alas, she didn't appear to tote a winterized Birkin bag on her trip.)
Now that Jennifer Lopez's Aspen getaway has officially ended, she's probably packing up her bikini trends and fur boots with it. The 2025 Golden Globes are up next on Jan. 5. Since J.Lo is in the thick of promoting her awards-bait drama Unstoppable, she could stop by in the red-carpet equivalent of a swimsuit: Her beloved naked dress.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
