Every winter, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez participate in a time-honored bikini trend that's beyond the realm of possibility for anyone else. No, they're not sunbathing in 14k gold or taking the loud luxury trend to the beach in a logo-printed swimsuit. They're purposefully wearing their swimsuits the last place one would expect to see a string bikini: in an Aspen snowdrift.

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse at her apres-ski bikini styling in a round-up of her Christmas trip to Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 2. Her compilation video included a shot of the "Can't Get Enough" singer in nothing but a black string bikini, a black cowboy hat, and furry snow boots. Her hat was a custom creation from the Aspen hot-spot Kemo Sabe; her fox-fur boots came from Brunello Cucinelli.

Jennifer Lopez posted a photo in her bikini and fur boots from her Aspen vacation. (Image credit: @jlo)

Vix Solid Beads Cheeky Bikini Bottoms $116 at Nordstrom

J.Lo probably snapped her bikini pic en route to a jacuzzi overlooking Aspen valley. Still, styling a Cabo-appropriate bikini with heavy-duty snow boots and a Western hat is the sort of high-contrast moment only a celebrity in their snowy chateau tends to pull off. Hailey Bieber welcomed 2025 in nothing but a cheetah-print coat and bikini. A day later, Bella Hadid wished her followers a happy New Year in a stringy red bikini and cowgirl boots—while laying in a pile of snow. Rewind back to 2022, and you'll find Kendall Jenner doing the exact same thing: frolicking in the Aspen snowfall with only a black string bikini, sunglasses, and Miu Miu fur boots to keep her warm.

Hailey Bieber spent New Year's Eve in a With Jéan bikini and leopard print coat. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bella Hadid, meanwhile, wore a red bikini and cowgirl boots to lounge on a snowbank. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the most part, celebs tend to limit glimpses at their vacation to their seasonally-inappropriate swimwear. Not J.Lo. She was photographed several times out and about in Aspen over the Christmas holiday, wearing everything from custom cowboy hats and Chanel earrings to the barrel leg jeans trend and oversize sunglasses. (Alas, she didn't appear to tote a winterized Birkin bag on her trip.)

Jennifer Lopez's Aspen wardrobe combined cowgirl essentials like denim with Chanel earrings and custom Kemo Sabe hats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that Jennifer Lopez's Aspen getaway has officially ended, she's probably packing up her bikini trends and fur boots with it. The 2025 Golden Globes are up next on Jan. 5. Since J.Lo is in the thick of promoting her awards-bait drama Unstoppable, she could stop by in the red-carpet equivalent of a swimsuit: Her beloved naked dress.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors