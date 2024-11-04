Jennifer Lopez Wears Knit Short-Shorts With a Pair of $1,950 Saint Laurent Boots

The phrase "mother is mothering" was invented for moments exactly like this one: when an global celeb steps out looking undeniably stylish, in a way that impacts the culture as a whole. And Jennifer Lopez just did that.

On Oct. 3, the pop star popped out in New York City for a special screening and Q&A of her new film Unstoppable. The outfit she chose was a bona fide slay, combining a mix of ultra-modern and outdated trends (or so you thought) for a 'fit that no one saw coming.

Lopez was dressed all in camel (her favorite color trend of the week), wearing a Gucci cardigan and a pair of matching knit hot pants. The padded sweater was embellished with crystals at the collar to give the look of a built-in statement necklace. She layered the cozy set over a brown turtleneck, then tacked on even more latte-colored accessories.

Jennifer Lopez wears a latte brown Gucci set with matching boots for an 'Unstoppable' screening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though this look was similar in color to the outfit Lopez wore to Vice President Kamala Harris' rally last week, the vibes could not have been more different. Then, she chose a skin-tight midi dress and strappy sandals. For this outing, however, the "On the Floor" singer went for a pair of glossy knee-high boots from Saint Laurent, also in macchiato brown. In total, the three designer pieces cost a whopping $7,140.

Saint Laurent Vendome Boots in Glazed Leather $1,950 at Saint Laurent

Gucci Padded Rib Wool Cardigan $4,300 at Gucci

Gucci Soft Rib Wool Short $890 at Gucci

Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top $59 at Intimissimi

The whip on top of her latte-inspired look came in the form of a brown leather shoulder bag and fall's sunglasses trend du jour: shield glasses. Lopez chose a tan, tortoise shell pair.

She accessorized with a circular shoulder bag in chocolate leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final element was easily the most shocking: a pair of shimmery nude tights. Sheer tights have long been considered a fashion no-no, but J.Lo's take will surely revive interest.

Calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights $10 at Calzedonia

THE ATTICO X Linda Farrow Milano Sunglasses $295 at Revolve

Fossil Everleigh Leather Large Flap Crossbody Bag $195 at Fossil

Lopez generally selects outfits from the following categories: jeans with a white top, breezy sun dresses, or wide-leg trousers and a Birkin, with the occasional red carpet gown thrown in for good measure. What she doesn't go for, is knit hot pants with a matching cardigan—until yesterday, that is.

