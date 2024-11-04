Jennifer Lopez Wears Knit Short-Shorts With a Pair of $1,950 Saint Laurent Boots

The look feels so un-J.Lo.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in Chelsea on November 03, 2024 in New York City wearing a caramel cardigan set and knee-high boots for Unstoppable screening and Q&amp;A.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

The phrase "mother is mothering" was invented for moments exactly like this one: when an global celeb steps out looking undeniably stylish, in a way that impacts the culture as a whole. And Jennifer Lopez just did that.

On Oct. 3, the pop star popped out in New York City for a special screening and Q&A of her new film Unstoppable. The outfit she chose was a bona fide slay, combining a mix of ultra-modern and outdated trends (or so you thought) for a 'fit that no one saw coming.

Lopez was dressed all in camel (her favorite color trend of the week), wearing a Gucci cardigan and a pair of matching knit hot pants. The padded sweater was embellished with crystals at the collar to give the look of a built-in statement necklace. She layered the cozy set over a brown turtleneck, then tacked on even more latte-colored accessories.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in Chelsea on November 03, 2024 in New York City wearing a caramel cardigan set and knee-high boots for Unstoppable screening and Q&A.

Jennifer Lopez wears a latte brown Gucci set with matching boots for an 'Unstoppable' screening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though this look was similar in color to the outfit Lopez wore to Vice President Kamala Harris' rally last week, the vibes could not have been more different. Then, she chose a skin-tight midi dress and strappy sandals. For this outing, however, the "On the Floor" singer went for a pair of glossy knee-high boots from Saint Laurent, also in macchiato brown. In total, the three designer pieces cost a whopping $7,140.

VENDOME boots in glazed leather
Saint Laurent Vendome Boots in Glazed Leather

Padded rib wool cardigan
Gucci Padded Rib Wool Cardigan

Soft rib wool short
Gucci Soft Rib Wool Short

Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top
Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top

The whip on top of her latte-inspired look came in the form of a brown leather shoulder bag and fall's sunglasses trend du jour: shield glasses. Lopez chose a tan, tortoise shell pair.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in Chelsea on November 03, 2024 in New York City wearing a caramel cardigan set and knee-high boots for Unstoppable screening and Q&A.

She accessorized with a circular shoulder bag in chocolate leather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final element was easily the most shocking: a pair of shimmery nude tights. Sheer tights have long been considered a fashion no-no, but J.Lo's take will surely revive interest.

20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights
Calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights

X Linda Farrow Milano Sunglasses
THE ATTICO X Linda Farrow Milano Sunglasses

Everleigh Leather Large Flap Crossbody Bag
Fossil Everleigh Leather Large Flap Crossbody Bag

Lopez generally selects outfits from the following categories: jeans with a white top, breezy sun dresses, or wide-leg trousers and a Birkin, with the occasional red carpet gown thrown in for good measure. What she doesn't go for, is knit hot pants with a matching cardigan—until yesterday, that is.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸