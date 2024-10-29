Jennifer Lopez made a head-to-toe case for color coordination with her latest look. On Monday, Oct. 28, the "Let's Get Loud" singer hit the recording studio with a classic black pedicure that matched her black Birkin bag. Just as white pedicures have become synonymous with summer, black nails are widely considered a perennial celebrity-favorite polish color for fall. They're simple and versatile, whether you're wearing them with your Halloween costume like Selena Gomez or a work-friendly ensemble like Lopez.

Here, Jennifer Lopez put her jet-black pedicure on full display in a pair of naked shoes with clear PVC straps and black soles. Interestingly, her nude-pink naked manicure mirrored the barely-there look of her sandals. (Although it's hard to say without seeing the bottom of the sandal, I'm betting her heels are Christian Louboutin.) The Grammy nominee paired her matching bag and shoes with pleated wide-leg taupe trousers, brown aviator sunglasses, and a semi-sheer boat neck shirt from celebrity-favorite basics brand Intimissimi.

Jennifer Lopez wears taupe trousers and a sheer black long-sleeved shirt to the recording studio. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Christian Louboutin Just Nothing Clear Red Sole Slide Sandals $695 at Bergdorf Goodman

It's an age-old Jennifer Lopez styling trick to match her pedicure to her purse. Earlier this summer, she coordinated a white croc Birkin with a shimmery, glazed donut pedicure, visible through yet another pair of PVC naked pumps.

Lopez's longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, hasn't yet revealed which shade of midnight black he used for the singer's fall rendition of the look. From afar, you can guess they chose a premium polish—not all black shades are made the same, and the formula and finish matter. Absolute Black from celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi's line of products is perhaps the best black creme polish money can buy, but Mooncat's aptly named Emo for Life is a very close second (not to mention, $5 cheaper).

Or, if you're a self-professed shimmer polish addict like me, you would be remiss not to try Mooncat's Cruel Mirage, a holographic black lacquer. Another great pick would be Spacey, a cosmic black shimmer, from Olive & June or Deflying Gravity, a black with blue and silver shimmer, from the Wicked x OPI collection.

Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection $11.99 at Ulta

Rest assured, no matter which black polish you ultimately choose, it will go perfectly with the fall color trends of the moment, from mulled wine-red and corporate gray to teddy bear brown and brat green. And if you're working with a Jennifer Lopez budget, they'll also coordinate with your rare Birkin bag.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors