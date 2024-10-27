Is Kaia Gerber Hiding a Halloween Costume Under Her Chic Black Blazer?
The model attended Billie Eilish's Halloween party in a seriously sleek outfit.
A plethora of celebrities were photographed attending Billie Eilish's Halloween party on Saturday, October 26. Kaia Gerber kept everyone guessing by covering up a potential Halloween costume with a stylish black blazer.
While a navy pleated skirt and the hint of a tie appeared to be peeking out from underneath, it was Gerber's sleek blazer that demanded attention. She paired the jacket with black riding boots, and carried a black Celine bag.
Celine remains one of Gerber's go-to brands, and she's the face of its first-ever Pilates collection. The model can also often be found carrying one of Celine's bags, whether she's heading to a book reading, or keeping it casual in ballet flats.
Also in attendance at Eilish's Halloween party were Finneas and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, Sasha and Malia Obama, and Kiernan Shipka, per Just Jared.
Having grown up as Cindy Crawford's daughter, it makes sense that Gerber embarked on a career as a model. In recent years, Gerber has branched out into acting, surprising fans with her talent in shows like Palm Royale and American Horror Story, and movies like Bottoms and Babylon
In an interview with ELLE U.K. in December 2023, Gerber addressed her passion for acting. "I was acting in school before I started modeling and that made my innately shy personality a little bit more outgoing," she explained. "It made me more comfortable being around people."
Now running both careers side by side, Gerber reflected on how each talent informs the other. "With modeling, I learned the power of transformation," she told the outlet. "When I started acting again, I had to completely forget that the camera was there, which is really the opposite of what you do as a model. But I think both go hand in hand."
Gerber also made it clear that she's serious about building a career as an actress. "Acting has always been my passion, though," she told the publication. "It feels fulfilling and I would love to keep doing it. I can't believe how lucky and fortunate I am."
Noting the thrill she felt working alongside Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig on Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, Gerber said, "I was on set with wide-open eyes, hardly able to believe I was there. I got to learn so much from working with them and I'm excited for people to see that. I hope they like it."
