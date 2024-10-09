Breaking news: Kaia Gerber has finally changed out of her favorite low-rise blue jeans and into a lingerie-inspired look.

The model has one pair of low-hanging, indigo wash, wide-leg jeans that she wears time and again (often paired with J.Crew cashmere and her own merch). She reaches for them so often, that they're all I've come to expect it from her. When she deviates, it's definitely something to write home about (or, more accurately, to write a Marie Claire article about).

On Oct. 8, the model finally broke her denim streak for a Saturday Night screening in New York City. Leaving her blues at home for once, the model went for a business-casual type of vibe. She still wore loose-fitting pants, but this version was made of a black crepe material and featured a high-waisted cut—a win for millennials everywhere.

Kaia Gerber puts her twist on the classic black suit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber also wore the matching blazer, naturally, but styled it with a low-cut, see-through blouse trimmed with black lace. Accessories included a shell-inspired pleated crossbody bag (equipped with charms on the strap) and black patent leather pumps. The saucy details made her 'fit feel more "office siren" than office appropriate.

Compact Stretch Essential Tailored High Waist Wide Leg Pants $169 at Karen Millen

Smythe 20th Anniversary Asymmetrical Blazer $725 at Smythe

Though workwear-inspired 'fits are a rarity when it comes to Gerber, she's an expert at styling them. Whenever she goes corporate, there's always an added layer that makes the decades-old uniform feel fresh—like an era or aesthetic.

Yesterday's outfit featured the viral TikTok "office siren" look, but at 2023's Paris Fashion Week shows, she went full-on '70s. She wore a gray suit with wide lapels, which she styled with big earrings and bug eye sunglasses for a wonderfully retro effect.

Kaia Gerber last went corporate at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I know she loves her jeans, but this look really does suit her.