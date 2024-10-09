Kaia Gerber Abandons Her Favorite Low-Rise Jeans for Lacy Lingerie and a Two-Piece Suit
It's more "office siren" than office appropriate.
Breaking news: Kaia Gerber has finally changed out of her favorite low-rise blue jeans and into a lingerie-inspired look.
The model has one pair of low-hanging, indigo wash, wide-leg jeans that she wears time and again (often paired with J.Crew cashmere and her own merch). She reaches for them so often, that they're all I've come to expect it from her. When she deviates, it's definitely something to write home about (or, more accurately, to write a Marie Claire article about).
On Oct. 8, the model finally broke her denim streak for a Saturday Night screening in New York City. Leaving her blues at home for once, the model went for a business-casual type of vibe. She still wore loose-fitting pants, but this version was made of a black crepe material and featured a high-waisted cut—a win for millennials everywhere.
Gerber also wore the matching blazer, naturally, but styled it with a low-cut, see-through blouse trimmed with black lace. Accessories included a shell-inspired pleated crossbody bag (equipped with charms on the strap) and black patent leather pumps. The saucy details made her 'fit feel more "office siren" than office appropriate.
Though workwear-inspired 'fits are a rarity when it comes to Gerber, she's an expert at styling them. Whenever she goes corporate, there's always an added layer that makes the decades-old uniform feel fresh—like an era or aesthetic.
Yesterday's outfit featured the viral TikTok "office siren" look, but at 2023's Paris Fashion Week shows, she went full-on '70s. She wore a gray suit with wide lapels, which she styled with big earrings and bug eye sunglasses for a wonderfully retro effect.
I know she loves her jeans, but this look really does suit her.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
