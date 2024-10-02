Kaia Gerber's Under-$150 J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Is the Center of Her Relatable Fall 2024 Wardrobe
You can still shop it, FYI.
A good cashmere sweater can be your go-to for brunch dates, apple picking, and happy hours that turn into late nights. Because, if you're going to drop a wad of cash, it should be on something you'll use all the time. And luxurious knits certainly fit the bill.
Kaia Gerber is the poster child for cashmere's versatility. She has a favorite J.Crew sweater that she has been spotted wearing over and over. She first wore the investment pieces on Saturday, Sept. 28, while out in NYC. Going casual-cool, the model styled her navy knit with a '00s-era leather bag and low-rise jeans in a matching indigo wash.
Not even a full week later, Gerber was photographed wearing the cozy item, once more. Paparazzi caught her on the way to the gym on Oct. 1 sporting the same V-neck style.
Proving that cashmere can, in fact, be workout-appropriate, Gerber paired it with high-waisted leggings and the same shoulder bag from earlier in the week. Further accessories included sunglasses, her favorite Nike Free Metcon 6 sneakers, and the sold-out "Library Science" hat from her own merch collection.
This outfit combo has become a classic in Gerber's gym time rotation. Time and again, she wears leggings tucked into tube socks, with an oversized, plush jacket or sweater on top. Last fall, instead of a cashmere pull-over, she chose a button-up jacket made of mustard fleece.
Simple, but classic, the sweater-sneakers-leggings look is also a favorite of stars like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Bookmark this now for the next time you need gymspo.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
