A good cashmere sweater can be your go-to for brunch dates, apple picking, and happy hours that turn into late nights. Because, if you're going to drop a wad of cash, it should be on something you'll use all the time. And luxurious knits certainly fit the bill.

Kaia Gerber is the poster child for cashmere's versatility. She has a favorite J.Crew sweater that she has been spotted wearing over and over. She first wore the investment pieces on Saturday, Sept. 28, while out in NYC. Going casual-cool, the model styled her navy knit with a '00s-era leather bag and low-rise jeans in a matching indigo wash.

Not even a full week later, Gerber was photographed wearing the cozy item, once more. Paparazzi caught her on the way to the gym on Oct. 1 sporting the same V-neck style.

Kaia Gerber wears a navy cashmere sweater and leggings to the gym. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Proving that cashmere can, in fact, be workout-appropriate, Gerber paired it with high-waisted leggings and the same shoulder bag from earlier in the week. Further accessories included sunglasses, her favorite Nike Free Metcon 6 sneakers, and the sold-out "Library Science" hat from her own merch collection.

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Baseball Hat $40 at Favorite Daughter

Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes $120 at Nike

This outfit combo has become a classic in Gerber's gym time rotation. Time and again, she wears leggings tucked into tube socks, with an oversized, plush jacket or sweater on top. Last fall, instead of a cashmere pull-over, she chose a button-up jacket made of mustard fleece.

Gerber has worn this gym 'fit combo time and again, with varying tops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simple, but classic, the sweater-sneakers-leggings look is also a favorite of stars like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Bookmark this now for the next time you need gymspo.