The temperatures have finally fallen to a more manageable level in the Northeast, which is cause for those who thrive during sweater weather to celebrate. And Katie Holmes is the founder, president, and CEO of this cozy club.

Holmes is one of the most dedicated sweater-wearers I've ever seen in my many years of fashion spectatorship. That woman is going to wear a big 'ol sweater, whether it's a "rich mom" brat green or a classic neutral, if it's the last thing she does—no matter how hot it is outside. She was wearing knits on the streets of NYC in August (one of the hottest months of the year), so naturally, she's in her element now that fall has officially arrived.

Yesterday, on Sept. 25, Holmes was photographed wearing the ultimate in fall sweaters and French girl staples. She chose an oversized navy crewneck with jumbo taupe stripes. It was casual, stylish, and comfortable—her exact style ethos. The star kept to that color theme throughout her look, adding a pair of blueberry-colored velvet ballet flats and wide-leg trousers in a similarly sandy shade.

Katie Holmes embraced sweater weather in a striped knit and khakis. (Image credit: Image Direct)

La Ligne Mini Toujours Striped Cashmere Sweater $325 at Porter

The Mary Janes trend is another Holmes favorite — the star has been wearing her $150 Vibi style on repeat all summer long. Earlier this month, for example, she leaned into the shoe's girly connotations, styling them with a ruffled, Peter Pan blouse and a pair of barrel-leg jeans (another of her summer go-tos).

Vibi Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $150 at Bergdorf Goodman

The final aspect of Holmes's look was a structured tote bag from Bevza. Made of bright white leather, the minimal design is all clean lines and gold hardware. It added a touch of polish to the star's super-chill look.

All in all, I'd say this is the perfect "first week of fall" 'fit.