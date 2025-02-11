Hailey Bieber's Wardrobe Has a New Main Character: The Row's $4,370 Terrasse Bag
She point-blank refuses to go anywhere without it.
At this point, Hailey Bieber's closet is probably more well-stocked with The Row than any of the store's brick-and-mortar locations. The model has a full archive of the brand's creations and she's not afraid to over-wear them. These, days she rarely leaves the house without at least one piece designed by the Olsen twins (if not more)—and this was certainly the case with her recent trip to New York City.
While The Row didn't show at New York Fashion Week, Bieber had the brand's representation covered. She hosted a one-woman fashion show each day, sporting the label's most recent designs on what seemed like every street in Manhattan. The brand got plenty of headlines out of it (including this one) and didn't have to lift a finger.
Her looks from the week were all varying shades of casual—with many of her outfits featuring leggings, loose-fit jeans, and baseball caps. The one piece that tied them together, however, was a $4,370 shoulder bag from Bieber's favorite brand. The Row's Terrasse Bag was the sartorial mascot of her east coast wardrobe, with the star toting it virtually every day of her trip.
Though she's officially landed back in her home state, Bieber's Terrasse obsession is far from over—in fact, I'd dare to say it's just getting started. On Feb. 10, she was photographed with husband Justin heading home from the gym. Styling her favorite tote for the casual occasion, Bieber paired it with black bike shorts and an '80s-era windbreaker in Kelly green.
The color-blocked item came from another brand that's been heavily in Bieber's rotation as of late: athlesiure brand Fila. She also sported a baseball cap from the brand earlier in the week.
The Row girlies, take note. There's a new It Bag in these streets.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Chloe Fineman's Ideal Fashion Week Date Is Her Mom
The duo coordinated for Tory Burch's "delightful" front row.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Reluctantly Tries Out Snow Tubing as Prince Harry Coaches Her
"You'll be absolutely fine!" the Duke of Sussex assured his wife.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Coco Jones's Coach Look Invents the "Airport, But You Ate That" Outfit
Fashion multitasking at its finest.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Power Lunch in Matching Loafers and Designer It Bags
The besties showed off their friendship style at New York Fashion Week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ariana Grande Comes Out of Method Dressing Retirement in a Glinda-Inspired Gown and Jewelry From Her Swarovski Collab
You can take the girl out of the 'Wicked' press tour, but you can't take the 'Wicked' press tour out of the girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Sparkly Custom Shorts to $54,586-Worth of Chiefs-Themed Jewelry at the 2025 Super Bowl
Best believe she's "Bejeweled."
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is the Boss of Fashion Week in a Vintage Pinstripe Suit
She dressed for her favorite position—CEO.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Keke Palmer's Heart-Shaped Pumps and Fur Coat Are a Valentine's Day Outfit Mood Board
V-day goes runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Unofficial Print of Fashion Week—Leopard—for Date Night With Justin
This trend is just getting started.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Gives Bowmania a Second Wind in the Cutest Babydoll Dress
She makes a compelling case.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Remixes the Rich-Looking Snakeskin Trend With Baggy Jeans
Her outfit is the real feast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published