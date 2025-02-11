Hailey Bieber's Wardrobe Has a New Main Character: The Row's $4,370 Terrasse Bag

She point-blank refuses to go anywhere without it.

Hailey Bieber seen in SoHo on January 30, 2025 in New York City wearing a brown suede jacket and the row bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
At this point, Hailey Bieber's closet is probably more well-stocked with The Row than any of the store's brick-and-mortar locations. The model has a full archive of the brand's creations and she's not afraid to over-wear them. These, days she rarely leaves the house without at least one piece designed by the Olsen twins (if not more)—and this was certainly the case with her recent trip to New York City.

While The Row didn't show at New York Fashion Week, Bieber had the brand's representation covered. She hosted a one-woman fashion show each day, sporting the label's most recent designs on what seemed like every street in Manhattan. The brand got plenty of headlines out of it (including this one) and didn't have to lift a finger.

Her looks from the week were all varying shades of casual—with many of her outfits featuring leggings, loose-fit jeans, and baseball caps. The one piece that tied them together, however, was a $4,370 shoulder bag from Bieber's favorite brand. The Row's Terrasse Bag was the sartorial mascot of her east coast wardrobe, with the star toting it virtually every day of her trip.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, along with Kendall Jenner, have a fashionable outing at Lucali in New York for a pizza night. The trio turns heads as they step out for the casual yet stylish dinner.

Hailey Bieber styled the Row's Terrasse Bag with a leopard print coat in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag

Though she's officially landed back in her home state, Bieber's Terrasse obsession is far from over—in fact, I'd dare to say it's just getting started. On Feb. 10, she was photographed with husband Justin heading home from the gym. Styling her favorite tote for the casual occasion, Bieber paired it with black bike shorts and an '80s-era windbreaker in Kelly green.

The color-blocked item came from another brand that's been heavily in Bieber's rotation as of late: athlesiure brand Fila. She also sported a baseball cap from the brand earlier in the week.

hailey bieber justin workout the row terrasse bag

Bieber wore her favorite bag to the gym, pairing it with a windbreaker and shorts.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row girlies, take note. There's a new It Bag in these streets.

