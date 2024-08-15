Kim Kardashian Color-Coordinates Gigi Hadid's Favorite Miu Miu Top With a Matching Birkin—and Her Pomeranian
An unmatched flex.
Though the Hermés Birkin is one of the most illusive and sought-after handbags of the last century, they're fairly common among Hollywood's elite. Jennifer Lopez rarely leaves the house without one and Kylie Jenner owns more than a dozen. Kim Kardashian, too, has a notable assortment, including a hand-painted style from former husband Kanye West and several croc iterations.
One of the crown jewels of her collection is a camel brown design crafted entirely from supple suede. The item is exceedingly rare, so when Kardashian breaks it out, she structures her entire look around the statement piece. She matches her outfit to the bag, of course, but now the star has taken it one step further, color-coordinating her Birkin to her 7-year-old Pomeranian, Sushi.
On August 14, Kim Kardashian was seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton in New York City dressed head-to-toe in shades of camel and mustard. She carried her beloved Birkin and wore suede pants to match, while clutching her tiny companion, who just happens to be an identical shade of chestnut.
The bag has been a major player in her wardrobe since 2012, long before she purchased a dog to match. Though it's nearly impossible to find on the second hand market, similar suede styles retail for $34,195.
Furthering the color story, the beauty mogul (or, more likely, her stylist Dani Levi) then added a $2,650 leather bandanna top from Miu Miu. The style has been exceedingly popular among It girls, this summer, having been worn by stars like Sydney Sweeney and Kylie Jenner. In fact, Gigi Hadid wore this exact same colorway in July for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.
Hadid followed the Miu Miu runway's styling more closely, accessorizing the scarf top with a pleated skirt and pointed-toe slingback heels—plus the house's Arcadie bag.
One can't blame Kardashian, Hadid, and Sweeney from all gravitating toward the same scarf top. Summer 2024 is the season of the Miu Miu girl. The New York Times reports that the brand has already generated $1 billion in sales this year, with the help of its cool twists on preppy staples and association with megawatt celebrities. (See the names above.)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Of all the people who've styled the Miu Miu top so far, Kardashian's take is the one I can get behind. Who else in our world full of meaningless TikTok aesthetics and fleeting micro trends is matching their dog to their outfit?
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Emily Would So Wear Lily Collins's Peplum Couture Dress in Paris
Her gown combined two divisive trends into one.
By India Roby Published
-
Gabby Windey Reveals If She Would Return to Reality TV Alongside Girlfriend Robby Hoffman
The former Bachelorette spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
4 French Girl Beauty Secrets Straight From the ‘Emily in Paris’ Makeup Artist
Including Lily Collins’s exact lipstick shade.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Lily Collins Gives the Divisive Peplum Trend's Comeback a Dazzling Couture Upgrade
Her gown combined two divisive trends into one.
By India Roby Published
-
The Kaia Gerber Recipe for Wearing Pajamas Outside: A Classic Bag, It Sneakers, and a Full Earring Stack
Step one: Fill out your earring stack.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Angelina Jolie Travels in the Espadrille Sandal Trend Taking Over Europe
Even in transit, she dresses just like she always does.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
First Jamie Haller's Shoes Captivated Tastemakers. Now She's Taking Over Their Entire Closets
Jamie Haller's first clothing line is available today.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Brings Back a 2013 Bra Top Trend Like Only She Can
The style is very much back.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Test-Drives the Barn Jacket Trend Everyone Will Wear This Fall
The pop star is trading bikinis for barn jackets.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jenna Ortega Puts a 'Beetlejuice' Spin on Naked Dressing in Archival Vivienne Westwood
The star kicked off her press tour in archival Vivienne Westwood.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Katie Holmes’s Early Autumn Uniform Mixes Neutral Layers and J.Lo’s Favorite Fall Denim Trend
Light layers, check. Wide-leg denim jeans, also check.
By India Roby Published