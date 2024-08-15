Though the Hermés Birkin is one of the most illusive and sought-after handbags of the last century, they're fairly common among Hollywood's elite. Jennifer Lopez rarely leaves the house without one and Kylie Jenner owns more than a dozen. Kim Kardashian, too, has a notable assortment, including a hand-painted style from former husband Kanye West and several croc iterations.

One of the crown jewels of her collection is a camel brown design crafted entirely from supple suede. The item is exceedingly rare, so when Kardashian breaks it out, she structures her entire look around the statement piece. She matches her outfit to the bag, of course, but now the star has taken it one step further, color-coordinating her Birkin to her 7-year-old Pomeranian, Sushi.

Kim Kardashian leaves the Ritz Carlton in New York City, color-coordinating with her Pomeranian, Sushi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On August 14, Kim Kardashian was seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton in New York City dressed head-to-toe in shades of camel and mustard. She carried her beloved Birkin and wore suede pants to match, while clutching her tiny companion, who just happens to be an identical shade of chestnut.

The bag has been a major player in her wardrobe since 2012, long before she purchased a dog to match. Though it's nearly impossible to find on the second hand market, similar suede styles retail for $34,195.

Furthering the color story, the beauty mogul (or, more likely, her stylist Dani Levi) then added a $2,650 leather bandanna top from Miu Miu. The style has been exceedingly popular among It girls, this summer, having been worn by stars like Sydney Sweeney and Kylie Jenner. In fact, Gigi Hadid wore this exact same colorway in July for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Kardashian added contrasting suede pants... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...while Hadid wore a coordinating pleated skirt and Miu Miu Arcadie bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid followed the Miu Miu runway's styling more closely, accessorizing the scarf top with a pleated skirt and pointed-toe slingback heels—plus the house's Arcadie bag.

One can't blame Kardashian, Hadid, and Sweeney from all gravitating toward the same scarf top. Summer 2024 is the season of the Miu Miu girl. The New York Times reports that the brand has already generated $1 billion in sales this year, with the help of its cool twists on preppy staples and association with megawatt celebrities. (See the names above.)

Of all the people who've styled the Miu Miu top so far, Kardashian's take is the one I can get behind. Who else in our world full of meaningless TikTok aesthetics and fleeting micro trends is matching their dog to their outfit?