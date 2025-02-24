Lila Moss Does Date-Night in a Furry Bomber Jacket and Barrel Jeans
The model's laidback date-night outfit mixed multiple winter trends.
You could be forgiven for not knowing Lila Moss has a boyfriend. Frankly, neither did I until paparazzi caught the 22-year-old hanging out with her beau, Yoni Helbitz, at The Twenty Two hotel. On Feb. 23, the pair hard-launched their coordinating couple style with a laidback date at the London hotspot.
Lila is a lot like her supermodel mother, Kate Moss, in that she rarely dresses up apart from special occasions such as her mum's 51st birthday party. But like most 22-year-olds, Lila does love dabbling in seasonal trends. For instance, the cropped brown shearling statement piece she wore on Sunday evening was a perfect marriage of two covetable coat trends: the bomber jacket trend and the Yeti coat trend. Her furry outerwear was tricked out with tonal suede cuffs and a rounded collar reminiscent of Jennifer Lawrence's beloved By Malene Birger coat. That said, the jacket actually comes courtesy of Australian luxury label Zimmermann. Sadly, Moss's Mocha Mousse colorway appears to be sold out, but the same style is still floating around the internet in a couple of other shades.
The English model accessorized her fluffy bomber with a black long-sleeved shirt and black barrel jeans—a polarizing silhouette that's nonetheless won the hearts of celebrities like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez. Of course, no outfit would be complete for Moss without at least one Saint Laurent accessory. Here, her baggy denim was cinched with a slim black Saint Laurent belt that featured a gold oval buckle.
Gold hoop earrings and pointy black boots completed Moss's cool yet casual ensemble. After all, It-girls know the secret to date-night dressing isn't wearing an actual dress—it's about wearing your fashion heart on your sleeve.
