Lily Collins Cozies Up to the Teddy Coat Trend in Suede Adidas Sneakers and a Luxe Designer Baseball Cap

Lily Collins braved the London cold to sign autographs after her latest performance in Barcelona at the Duke of York's Theatre. Billed as a sexy thriller set in the Spanish capital circa 2009, the play marks Collins West End's debut as an American tourist embroiled in drama after hooking up with a handsome stranger.

On Thursday, Nov. 22, the star bundled up in an oversized camel brown teddy bear coat from Max Mara to sign autographs on her way home from the show. In case you haven't heard, Teddy coats are making a major comeback for fall 2024 after Max Mara first introduced them on the 2013 runways. In recent months, both Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have been spotted embracing the plush style's resurgence in trending colors like chocolate brown and butter yellow. Collins's cozy color scheme even extended to the sandy beige sweatsuit she layered underneath the hulking jacket and her striped Adidas sneakers. The shoe tapped into the season's coveted suede trend with a textured, earthy taupe upper.

Lily Collins signs autographs in a Max Mara teddy coat and Adidas sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Mara Tan Teddy Bear Icon Coat $2,599 at SSENSE

Much like her character in the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, Collins has never been one to skimp on accessories. Before leaving set, she wrapped a camel brown and black striped scarf around and topped the whole look off with a gray felt baseball cap from Jil Sander. Technically, the hat is a men's cap perhaps borrowed from her film director husband Charlie McDowell. In the background of the photo below, you can peep him in an orange puffer dutifully carrying her Celine Triomphe canvas and calfskin tote bag. Chivalry isn't dead.

Lily Collins tops off her teddy coat with a gray felt baseball cap from Jil Sander. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jil Sander Embroidered-Logo Wool Felt Cap $420 at Farfetch

Celine Small Cabas Tote in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin $1,800 at Celine

Strathberry Westray Cashmere Travel Wrap in Camel/Black $275 at Strathberry

Lily Collins will continue to reprise her role in Barcelona until January 11, 2025. So rest assured, there will be plenty more post-show winter fashion to spectate in the coming weeks. She's already taken the black cherry color trend for a spin in a matching croc-effect skirt suit this season, so perhaps she'll try the thigh-high boot trend next? In any case, her comfy casual looks will have to tide us over until she begins filming the fifth season of Emily in Paris next spring.