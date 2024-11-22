Lily Collins Cozies Up to the Teddy Coat Trend in Suede Adidas Sneakers and a Luxe Designer Baseball Cap

The star braved the cold to sign autographs in the warmest camel brown outfit.

Lily Collins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Lily Collins braved the London cold to sign autographs after her latest performance in Barcelona at the Duke of York's Theatre. Billed as a sexy thriller set in the Spanish capital circa 2009, the play marks Collins West End's debut as an American tourist embroiled in drama after hooking up with a handsome stranger.

On Thursday, Nov. 22, the star bundled up in an oversized camel brown teddy bear coat from Max Mara to sign autographs on her way home from the show. In case you haven't heard, Teddy coats are making a major comeback for fall 2024 after Max Mara first introduced them on the 2013 runways. In recent months, both Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have been spotted embracing the plush style's resurgence in trending colors like chocolate brown and butter yellow. Collins's cozy color scheme even extended to the sandy beige sweatsuit she layered underneath the hulking jacket and her striped Adidas sneakers. The shoe tapped into the season's coveted suede trend with a textured, earthy taupe upper.

A photo of Lily Collins signing autographs in a Max Mara teddy coat and Adidas sneakers.

Lily Collins signs autographs in a Max Mara teddy coat and Adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tan Teddy Bear Icon Coat
Max Mara Tan Teddy Bear Icon Coat

Handball Spezial Sneaker
Adidas Handball Spezial Sneaker

Much like her character in the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, Collins has never been one to skimp on accessories. Before leaving set, she wrapped a camel brown and black striped scarf around and topped the whole look off with a gray felt baseball cap from Jil Sander. Technically, the hat is a men's cap perhaps borrowed from her film director husband Charlie McDowell. In the background of the photo below, you can peep him in an orange puffer dutifully carrying her Celine Triomphe canvas and calfskin tote bag. Chivalry isn't dead.

A photo of Lily Collins topping off her teddy coat with a gray felt baseball cap from Jil Sander.

Lily Collins tops off her teddy coat with a gray felt baseball cap from Jil Sander.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embroidered-Logo Wool Felt Cap
Jil Sander Embroidered-Logo Wool Felt Cap

Celine SMALL CABAS in Triomphe Canvas and calfskin
Celine Small Cabas Tote in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin

Westray Cashmere Travel Wrap - Camel/black
Strathberry Westray Cashmere Travel Wrap in Camel/Black

Lily Collins will continue to reprise her role in Barcelona until January 11, 2025. So rest assured, there will be plenty more post-show winter fashion to spectate in the coming weeks. She's already taken the black cherry color trend for a spin in a matching croc-effect skirt suit this season, so perhaps she'll try the thigh-high boot trend next? In any case, her comfy casual looks will have to tide us over until she begins filming the fifth season of Emily in Paris next spring.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest