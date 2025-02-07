I’m Swapping Out My Go-to Pieces for Spring—22 Nordstrom Finds I’m Coveting
You'll want to wear these under-$200 finds every day.
Even though I’m a fashion editor, I sometimes look at my closet and feel I have nothing to wear. During these times, I rely on a selection of tried-and-true pieces that I keep in constant rotation. But because they're my staples, I often like to replace a few of them at the start of each new season (or when they look a little worse for wear). That’s why I'm turning toward Nordstrom's Winter Sale to freshen up my basics collection.
Plus, now that spring weather is on its way, I'm thinking of all the pieces in my closet that can easily transition to warmer weather. Instead of thick, cashmere sweaters, I'm hunting for thinner, layering-ready cardigans, a new trench coat I can wear everywhere, a leather jacket I can go out in at night, and a cool pair of white sneakers to replace my dirty ones. Luckily, Nordstrom's massive Winter Sale has everything I need and then some—from now through February 13, you can score up to 60 percent off thousands of items.
The sale is not one to miss, with major discounts on in-demand shoes, vacation essentials, and spring 2025's biggest fashion trends, but I'm using this time to refresh my wardrobe with must-have basics. Keep scrolling for a complete lowdown on my shopping list—I'm happy to report that every item on this list rings in at $200 or under.
As much as you need a white tank top, a great white T-shirt is even more essential. It serves as the ultimate layering piece and base for so many outfits. This pick gets extra style points for its cool boxy fit.
No matter where you sit on the skinny jeans discourse, you can't deny the timeless appeal of straight-leg jeans. This pair will forever be a classic in your closet.
If you want to replicate French girl style, add this striped sweater to your closet. Rest assured it will never go out of style.
Black ankle boots are always a classic option, but with a kitten heel and extra-pointed toe, this pair feels fresh for 2025.
Simple with a clean silhouette, this knit dress will go with all of your favorite accessories and shoes. It also comes in black if that suits your fancy.
This may be a basic turtleneck top, but don't underestimate its styling possibilities. You can layer it under sweaters, button-down shirts, dresses, and jackets, or simply tuck it into jeans for a sleek, low-lift outfit.
If you could only add one coat to your collection, make it this trench. It's an every-season classic, and this one gets bonus points for its extra-warm lining.
Whether you use this cozy sweater in your layering outfits or wear it on its own, you'll be turning to it every year.
Trust me when I say you can wear this button-down shirt on repeat throughout the entire year. Style it open with tanks and T-shirts underneath, or tuck it into jeans for a casual cool look. It can even work as a chic bathing suit cover-up!
Wide-legged trousers are a staple. You can wear them with anything.
Cool white sneakers like these work with any outfit in any season. They come top-rated by Nordstrom shoppers for their comfort, too.
Everyone needs at least one pair of knee-high boots in their closet. With their sleek silhouette, why not let it be this pair?
Bodysuits are the ultimate wardrobe hack. I especially love the high neckline on this one because it's so elegant.
This skirt is an elevated basic that can take your minimalist outfits to the next level. The next time you're bored of jeans, swap them out for this skirt and see what a difference it makes.
I can't get enough of turtleneck sweaters when it's cold out. I'll be layering this one over dresses and slip skirts until further notice.
Black jeans are another of my wardrobe staples. They're a touch dressier than blue washes.
An outerwear collection is not complete without a great leather jacket. This oversized find could last you a lifetime.
You can make this little black dress work for any occasion. I would pair it with kitten heels, chunky hoop earrings, and an updo hairstyle for an easy work look.
This coat is for you if you want to look like a million bucks. The tailored look and camel shade scream "rich."
I love a simple cardigan like this for its many styling possibilities. My favorite way to wear it is over a white T-shirt with a stack of layered necklaces.
No matter the season, a basic white tank top will always come in handy. I like to replace mine every year so the color stays bright.
A wrap coat like this will keep you extra cozy and provide shape while you're bundled up. Choose from classic neutral shades like black, brown, and off-white, or go bold with a cherry red.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
These 19 Rich-Looking Sale Items Are So Good, I Wanted to Gatekeep Them
I'm obsessed.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Crafted the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe With These 20 Nordstrom Sale Finds
Discover styles as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Taylor Swift "Doesn't Want to Be the Center of Attention" During Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Moment
"He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I Crafted the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe With These 20 Nordstrom Sale Finds
Discover styles as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Don't Leave for Vacation Without These 23 Nordstrom Essentials
From breezy dresses to strappy sandals, these sale finds belong in your suitcase.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
How to Shop Spring’s Shoe Trends Like a Frugal Fashion Editor
Nordstrom’s winter sale has your bases covered.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Spring 2025’s Major Fashion Trends Are Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom
Get a jumpstart on your new-season wardrobe during Nordstrom's Winter Sale for under $150.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
These Are the Only 2025 Denim Trends Worth Investing In
I found them on sale for less than $200.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of My Favorite Sneaker Trends
Yes, the discounts are still going on.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I Picked Out the Best 54 Fashion and Beauty Deals in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
These are the best deals for a closet and beauty cabinet upgrade, from sweaters and boots to skincare and fragrances.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
30 Pieces Zendaya Would Probably Buy at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
From polished trench coats to sultry date-night dresses.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated