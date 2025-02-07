Even though I’m a fashion editor, I sometimes look at my closet and feel I have nothing to wear. During these times, I rely on a selection of tried-and-true pieces that I keep in constant rotation. But because they're my staples, I often like to replace a few of them at the start of each new season (or when they look a little worse for wear). That’s why I'm turning toward Nordstrom's Winter Sale to freshen up my basics collection.

Plus, now that spring weather is on its way, I'm thinking of all the pieces in my closet that can easily transition to warmer weather. Instead of thick, cashmere sweaters , I'm hunting for thinner, layering-ready cardigans , a new trench coat I can wear everywhere, a leather jacket I can go out in at night, and a cool pair of white sneakers to replace my dirty ones. Luckily, Nordstrom's massive Winter Sale has everything I need and then some—from now through February 13, you can score up to 60 percent off thousands of items.

The sale is not one to miss, with major discounts on in-demand shoes, vacation essentials, and spring 2025's biggest fashion trends , but I'm using this time to refresh my wardrobe with must-have basics. Keep scrolling for a complete lowdown on my shopping list—I'm happy to report that every item on this list rings in at $200 or under.

AllSaints Briar Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt (Was $65) $49 at Nordstrom As much as you need a white tank top, a great white T-shirt is even more essential. It serves as the ultimate layering piece and base for so many outfits. This pick gets extra style points for its cool boxy fit.

Madewell The Rail Straight Leg Jeans (Were $138) $100 at Nordstrom No matter where you sit on the skinny jeans discourse, you can't deny the timeless appeal of straight-leg jeans. This pair will forever be a classic in your closet.

Reformation Lennox Stripe Crop Cardigan (Was $128) $77 at Nordstrom If you want to replicate French girl style, add this striped sweater to your closet. Rest assured it will never go out of style.

Marc Fisher LTD Iggy Kitten Heel Booties (Were $179) $100 at Nordstrom Black ankle boots are always a classic option, but with a kitten heel and extra-pointed toe, this pair feels fresh for 2025.

All in Favor Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress (Was $59) $41 at Nordstrom Simple with a clean silhouette, this knit dress will go with all of your favorite accessories and shoes. It also comes in black if that suits your fancy.

Bp. Turtleneck Rib Top (Was $30) $22 at Nordstrom This may be a basic turtleneck top, but don't underestimate its styling possibilities. You can layer it under sweaters, button-down shirts, dresses, and jackets, or simply tuck it into jeans for a sleek, low-lift outfit.

Topshop High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat (Was $187) $100 at Nordstrom If you could only add one coat to your collection, make it this trench. It's an every-season classic, and this one gets bonus points for its extra-warm lining.

Madewell V-Neck Wedge Sweater (Was $88) $62 at Nordstrom Whether you use this cozy sweater in your layering outfits or wear it on its own, you'll be turning to it every year.

Topshop Oversize Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt (Was $62) $43 at Nordstrom Trust me when I say you can wear this button-down shirt on repeat throughout the entire year. Style it open with tanks and T-shirts underneath, or tuck it into jeans for a casual cool look. It can even work as a chic bathing suit cover-up!

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants (Were $70) $42 at Nordstrom Wide-legged trousers are a staple. You can wear them with anything.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom Cool white sneakers like these work with any outfit in any season. They come top-rated by Nordstrom shoppers for their comfort, too.

Nordstrom Tyra Tall Knee High Boots (Were $180) $70 at Nordstrom Everyone needs at least one pair of knee-high boots in their closet. With their sleek silhouette, why not let it be this pair?

Open Edit Funnel Neck Double Layer Bodysuit (Was $50) $32 at Nordstrom Bodysuits are the ultimate wardrobe hack. I especially love the high neckline on this one because it's so elegant.

Free People Emilia Crinkle Skirt (Was $98) $74 at Nordstrom This skirt is an elevated basic that can take your minimalist outfits to the next level. The next time you're bored of jeans, swap them out for this skirt and see what a difference it makes.

Topshop Turtleneck Sweater (Was $68) $31 at Nordstrom I can't get enough of turtleneck sweaters when it's cold out. I'll be layering this one over dresses and slip skirts until further notice.

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $218) $164 at Nordstrom Black jeans are another of my wardrobe staples. They're a touch dressier than blue washes.

Nordstrom Leather Moto Jacket (Was $349) $200 at Nordstrom An outerwear collection is not complete without a great leather jacket. This oversized find could last you a lifetime.

Charles Henry Open Back Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Was $118) $59 at Nordstrom You can make this little black dress work for any occasion. I would pair it with kitten heels, chunky hoop earrings, and an updo hairstyle for an easy work look.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Wool Blend Reefer Coat (Was $250) $180 at Nordstrom This coat is for you if you want to look like a million bucks. The tailored look and camel shade scream "rich."

Treasure & Bond Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan (Was $80) $48 at Nordstrom I love a simple cardigan like this for its many styling possibilities. My favorite way to wear it is over a white T-shirt with a stack of layered necklaces.

Free People Kate Rib Stretch Cotton Tank (Was $38) $30 at Nordstrom No matter the season, a basic white tank top will always come in handy. I like to replace mine every year so the color stays bright.

Bernardo Double Breasted Belted Coat (Was $240) $118 at Nordstrom A wrap coat like this will keep you extra cozy and provide shape while you're bundled up. Choose from classic neutral shades like black, brown, and off-white, or go bold with a cherry red.

