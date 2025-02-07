I’m Swapping Out My Go-to Pieces for Spring—22 Nordstrom Finds I’m Coveting

Even though I’m a fashion editor, I sometimes look at my closet and feel I have nothing to wear. During these times, I rely on a selection of tried-and-true pieces that I keep in constant rotation. But because they're my staples, I often like to replace a few of them at the start of each new season (or when they look a little worse for wear). That’s why I'm turning toward Nordstrom's Winter Sale to freshen up my basics collection.

Plus, now that spring weather is on its way, I'm thinking of all the pieces in my closet that can easily transition to warmer weather. Instead of thick, cashmere sweaters, I'm hunting for thinner, layering-ready cardigans, a new trench coat I can wear everywhere, a leather jacket I can go out in at night, and a cool pair of white sneakers to replace my dirty ones. Luckily, Nordstrom's massive Winter Sale has everything I need and then some—from now through February 13, you can score up to 60 percent off thousands of items.

The sale is not one to miss, with major discounts on in-demand shoes, vacation essentials, and spring 2025's biggest fashion trends, but I'm using this time to refresh my wardrobe with must-have basics. Keep scrolling for a complete lowdown on my shopping list—I'm happy to report that every item on this list rings in at $200 or under.

As much as you need a white tank top, a great white T-shirt is even more essential. It serves as the ultimate layering piece and base for so many outfits. This pick gets extra style points for its cool boxy fit.

No matter where you sit on the skinny jeans discourse, you can't deny the timeless appeal of straight-leg jeans. This pair will forever be a classic in your closet.

Lennox Stripe Crop Cardigan
Reformation Lennox Stripe Crop Cardigan (Was $128)

If you want to replicate French girl style, add this striped sweater to your closet. Rest assured it will never go out of style.

Iggy Kitten Heel Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD Iggy Kitten Heel Booties (Were $179)

Black ankle boots are always a classic option, but with a kitten heel and extra-pointed toe, this pair feels fresh for 2025.

Simple with a clean silhouette, this knit dress will go with all of your favorite accessories and shoes. It also comes in black if that suits your fancy.

Bp. Turtleneck Rib Top
Bp. Turtleneck Rib Top (Was $30)

This may be a basic turtleneck top, but don't underestimate its styling possibilities. You can layer it under sweaters, button-down shirts, dresses, and jackets, or simply tuck it into jeans for a sleek, low-lift outfit.

Topshop High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat
Topshop High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat (Was $187)

If you could only add one coat to your collection, make it this trench. It's an every-season classic, and this one gets bonus points for its extra-warm lining.

V-Neck Wedge Sweater
Madewell V-Neck Wedge Sweater (Was $88)

Whether you use this cozy sweater in your layering outfits or wear it on its own, you'll be turning to it every year.

Trust me when I say you can wear this button-down shirt on repeat throughout the entire year. Style it open with tanks and T-shirts underneath, or tuck it into jeans for a casual cool look. It can even work as a chic bathing suit cover-up!

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit Wide Leg Pants (Were $70)

Wide-legged trousers are a staple. You can wear them with anything.

Cool white sneakers like these work with any outfit in any season. They come top-rated by Nordstrom shoppers for their comfort, too.

Tyra Tall Knee High Boot
Nordstrom Tyra Tall Knee High Boots (Were $180)

Everyone needs at least one pair of knee-high boots in their closet. With their sleek silhouette, why not let it be this pair?

Funnel Neck Double Layer Bodysuit
Open Edit Funnel Neck Double Layer Bodysuit (Was $50)

Bodysuits are the ultimate wardrobe hack. I especially love the high neckline on this one because it's so elegant.

Emilia Crinkle Skirt
Free People Emilia Crinkle Skirt (Was $98)

This skirt is an elevated basic that can take your minimalist outfits to the next level. The next time you're bored of jeans, swap them out for this skirt and see what a difference it makes.

I can't get enough of turtleneck sweaters when it's cold out. I'll be layering this one over dresses and slip skirts until further notice.

'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $218)

Black jeans are another of my wardrobe staples. They're a touch dressier than blue washes.

An outerwear collection is not complete without a great leather jacket. This oversized find could last you a lifetime.

You can make this little black dress work for any occasion. I would pair it with kitten heels, chunky hoop earrings, and an updo hairstyle for an easy work look.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Wool Blend Reefer Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Wool Blend Reefer Coat (Was $250)

This coat is for you if you want to look like a million bucks. The tailored look and camel shade scream "rich."

I love a simple cardigan like this for its many styling possibilities. My favorite way to wear it is over a white T-shirt with a stack of layered necklaces.

Free People Kate Rib Stretch Cotton Tank
Free People Kate Rib Stretch Cotton Tank (Was $38)

No matter the season, a basic white tank top will always come in handy. I like to replace mine every year so the color stays bright.

Double Breasted Belted Coat
Bernardo Double Breasted Belted Coat (Was $240)

A wrap coat like this will keep you extra cozy and provide shape while you're bundled up. Choose from classic neutral shades like black, brown, and off-white, or go bold with a cherry red.

