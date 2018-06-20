10 Wedding-Season Heels That Will be as Comfortable for the First Dance as the Last

Leave the bandaids at home.
The shoes you wear to your friend’s summer wedding are almost as important your dress. Heels are notorious for causing painful toe blisters or sinking right into the grass, which makes finding the right pair all the more difficult. One lesson I've learned? Leave the 5-inch stiletto heels at home if you plan to dance the night away. Ahead, 10 options to keep you on your feet, the comfortable way, all day long.
Joie, $348
For a comfortable boost in height, select a pair of platform espadrilles that will give you both arch and ankle support. The crisscross straps and buckle detail ensure the shoes won't slip off your feet with every dance move.
Dolce Vita, $120
This block heel sandal isn't just your everyday shoe, it's suitable for fancy occasions too. It comes in five different colors, but I'm picking a summery yellow to match the floral prints in my summer wedding wardrobe. Let's call this the all-occasion sandal, shall we?
Alice & Olivia, $350
If your wedding guest outfit could use a colorful pick-me-up, these rainbow mules from Alice & Olivia will do the trick. The metallic leather bands will shimmer and shine as you walk—a guaranteed way to make an entrance.
Francesco Russo, $356
If you prefer closed-toe pumps, this Francesco Russo pair is my pick for its unique signature flame silhouette. You won't have to worry about discomfort with the 2.75-inch cigarette heel. Party away!
Nine West, $80
Minimalists will love this rather classic single-strap sandal. The ultra slender straps provide a barely-there feel while the curvy demi-block heel adds a nice architectural design element. Wear this with your favorite minidress or keep it hidden under a maxi.
Botkier, $138
With a 2.5-inch heel, this Botkier mule is the perfect option if you plan to mingle at the reception. You won't have to excuse yourself from the conversation with your friend's cousin's hot older brother because the straps are digging into your skin.
Topshop, $90
Block heels pass the grass test every time, so stride confidently to your seat at the ceremony. This particular Topshop design has a 3-inch heel, which falls into that sweet spot for a bearable heel height.
Jagger, $134
I will gladly trade in my sky-high pumps for this summer kitten heel. The red-and-white side bow adds a feminine touch to the shoe, if that's the vibe you're going for at the wedding.
Sol Sana, $145
An easy way to make sure your heels always match your dress is to go with PVC details. The translucent material won't clash with the prints on your favorite dress.
Zara, $70
These goddess-like gold sandals are suited for more elegant affairs like black tie weddings. You can pair it with a navy cocktail dress or a burgundy chiffon maxi for that dressy vibe. Expect to keep this shoe in your wardrobe for seasons to come.