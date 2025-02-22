Olivia Rodrigo Is Feeling 22 in an Under-$100 Swimsuit Favored by Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 22nd birthday on February 20 by hitting the beach—and she selected the perfect swimsuit for the special occasion.

In an Instagram post commemorating her birthday, Rodrigo shared a carousel of party pictures, which included an adorable photo of the "Vampire" singer at the beach. Holding a picnic basket and smiling from ear to ear, Rodrigo could be seen wearing the So Chic One Piece in Red from Gooseberry Intimates. The sleek under-$100 swimsuit is available in a plethora of different colors, while each item is handcrafted and made to order. Importantly, Gooseberry Intimates is female-founded, family-owned, and proud to be a climate-conscious company.

Rodrigo captioned her Instagram post, "thank u for all the birthday wishes!!! I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!! grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!"

Red So Chic One Piece Swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates
Gooseberry Intimates
So Chic One Piece in Red

Rodrigo isn't the only celebrity to fall in love with Gooseberry Intimates. Just last summer, Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing the exact same under-$100 swimsuit in white during her solo Italian getaway. Kendall Jenner gave her stamp of approval to Gooseberry Intimates by wearing the brand's So Chic suit back in 2018.

Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit in Rose RedCUPSHE
One Piece Swimsuit in Rose Red

Simkhai Kyle Bustier One-Piece SwimsuitSimkhai
Kyle Bustier One-Piece Swimsuit

Athletic Tribune Paneled SwimsuitERES
Athletic Tribune Paneled Swimsuit

Rodrigo's music has always attempted to capture the unique things she's experienced, something she addressed in a 2023 interview with Variety. "When I write, my goal is to capture the essence of what I'm feeling in a way that's going to be poignant and concise," she told the outlet. "On Guts, I felt I had a lot I wanted to get off of my chest—the shame and embarrassment and regrets. All feelings that are hard to externalize in everyday life but I think this record gave me an outlet to process them." She continued, "It was a very important album for me to write as Olivia the person."

