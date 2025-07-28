Olivia Rodrigo is living her best Hannah Montana life right now. By night, the Grammy winner takes center stage at sold-out stadiums around the world. By day, however, she's your average 22-year-old, exploring her boyfriend's London hometown in sleek street style.

On July 17, mere hours before headlining Lollapalooza Paris, Rodrigo was spotted in Notting Hill wearing Gen Z's off-duty uniform: sneakers and flared leggings. Until now, Rodrigo's been a steady Adidas Sambas supporter, never once dipping her toe into the chunky sneaker trend. Most recently, she continued her slim streak with retro Nike Cortez sneakers.

Though the track shoes first debuted in 1972, Rodrigo's "Gym Red/Sail" colorway hails from the newest reissue. It's complete with wider toes and firmer side panels, "so you can comfortably wear them all day without any warping," according to the website. Rodrigo's red-and-white sneakers are currently on sale for $77—14 percent off the original $90 price tag.

Olivia Rodrigo's sneaker streak continued in London with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To summer-ify her sneakers, Rodrigo paired a cropped white tank top with high-waisted Alo Yoga leggings. She unzipped the $138 yoga pants ever-so slightly to reveal her bright red trainers. Contrary to her on-stage costumes, Rodrigo went with minimalist accessories, including a woven shoulder bag from the Belgian handbag brand Dragon Diffusion. The $599 tote was partially sheer, and matched her Bru Eyewear oval-shaped sunglasses.

If you're getting déjà vu from Rodrigo's shoes (pun intended), that's because Dakota Johnson owns the same model, except in brown. On the Materialists set last summer, they were a staple for Johnson's character, Lucy.

In between takes, the Fifty Shades alum wore the Cortez sneakers with a fringed Another Tomorrow midi skirt and a sheer Simkhai tank top, the same set Lucy chose for a date with Harry, a.k.a. Pedro Pascal.

Dakota, a.k.a. Lucy dressed up her Nike Cortez sneakers with a fringed skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? Nike Cortez sneakers are experiencing a more slow and steady rise to fame, unlike Dakota Johnson's V2Ks. No matter which retro shade catches your eye, you'll want to say you secured a pair before another celebrity joins the bandwagon.

