Olivia Rodrigo Truly Cannot Stop Wearing This Polka Dot Halter Dress
It's quickly becoming one of her most-worn pieces.
Olivia Rodrigo has a crush and in this instance, no—I'm not talking about her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge. I'm talking about the latest addition to her vast polka dot dress collection.
If you're even passingly familiar with Rodrigo's personal style, you're already familiar with her fixation on the nostalgic print. From the spotted white Alessandra Rich one-shoulder mini she pulled for a Q&A in Los Angeles to the dotted linen Reformation shift dress she wore on a mid-Guts tour trip home last spring, she's curated quite the collection.
Now, the pop star seems to have found a new favorite in Réalisation Par's black-and-white polka dot Sadie Dress. Debuted via an Instagram vacation photo dump on Jan. 23, the pop star posed in the easygoing piece alongside friends Tate McRae and Iris Apatow. Apparently, the two joined Rodrigo on a group trip to Mustique, a private island in the Caribbean.
I can see why Rodrigo made sure to pack this breezy sundress for the tropical getaway. Much like the Lancôme ambassador's love of red lipstick and Mary Janes, polka dots align perfectly with her affinity for nostalgic American fashion references. But always, there's a sense of playfulness that keeps the look from feeling too much like pastiche. In December, for instance, Rodrigo rode the subway in a navy Dana Foley polka dot midi accessorized with cherry red nails and a leopard print bag—a masterful study in print-mixing.
It just goes to show that even timeless pieces, like a dress in a classic cut and print, can feel fresh again with the right styling. No wonder Olivia Rodrigo thinks it's so good for her.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
'The Night Agent' Season 3 Is Already Confirmed—Here's What We Know About Peter Sutherland's Next Mission
You can expect him to work as a double agent in the next installment of the Netflix hit.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Cuddle Up With One of These On-Sale Fragrances This Winter
16 finds that won't be in stock for much longer.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Princess Diana’s Brother Says She Would Be Proud of Prince Harry for Winning an Apology for Her from ‘The Sun’
"She would be incredibly touched at that, and rightly proud."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Bella Hadid Embraces the Leggings Revival in Vintage Prada Riding Boots and Gigi Hadid's Puffer Jacket
Even models are tapping into the long-awaited boot-and-legging renaissance.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Mikey Madison Dresses for Her Oscar Nomination in a Leading-Lady Pastel Suit
The star looked every bit the winner in pastel Patou suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Trades Her Designer Diaper Bags for a Custom $45 L.L.Bean Tote
Hollywood moms love this canvas bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Devours the Office Siren Trend in Mismatched Suiting and a Bottega Veneta Clutch
She hopes this outfit finds you well.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Throws It Back to the '70s in a Shearling Leather Jacket and Spaghetti-Western Flare Jeans
Boho-chic has found a new muse in the model.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Unexpectedly Sneaks an Under-$200 Accessory Into Her All-Chanel-Everything Chiefs Outfit
It blended right in with her runway look.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Reinvent Mother-Daughter Style-Maxxing in Matching Black Yeti Coats
The model and her mini-me twinned in winter's best coat trends.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Bundle Up in Matching Fur Coats for an Aspen Lunch Date
The Jenner sisters are doubling down on winter's furry coat trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published