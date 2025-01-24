Olivia Rodrigo Truly Cannot Stop Wearing This Polka Dot Halter Dress

Olivia Rodrigo has a crush and in this instance, no—I'm not talking about her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge. I'm talking about the latest addition to her vast polka dot dress collection.

If you're even passingly familiar with Rodrigo's personal style, you're already familiar with her fixation on the nostalgic print. From the spotted white Alessandra Rich one-shoulder mini she pulled for a Q&A in Los Angeles to the dotted linen Reformation shift dress she wore on a mid-Guts tour trip home last spring, she's curated quite the collection.

Now, the pop star seems to have found a new favorite in Réalisation Par's black-and-white polka dot Sadie Dress. Debuted via an Instagram vacation photo dump on Jan. 23, the pop star posed in the easygoing piece alongside friends Tate McRae and Iris Apatow. Apparently, the two joined Rodrigo on a group trip to Mustique, a private island in the Caribbean.

A photo of Olivia Rodrigo accessorizing a black-and-white polka dot dress with gold hoops.

Olivia Rodrigo accessorizes a black-and-white polka dot dress with gold hoops.

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Réalisation Par Sadie Dress
Réalisation Par Sadie Dress

I can see why Rodrigo made sure to pack this breezy sundress for the tropical getaway. Much like the Lancôme ambassador's love of red lipstick and Mary Janes, polka dots align perfectly with her affinity for nostalgic American fashion references. But always, there's a sense of playfulness that keeps the look from feeling too much like pastiche. In December, for instance, Rodrigo rode the subway in a navy Dana Foley polka dot midi accessorized with cherry red nails and a leopard print bag—a masterful study in print-mixing.

A photo of Olivia Rodrigo taking the train in a navy polka dot midi dress paired with a leopard print bag.

Olivia Rodrigo takes the train in a navy polka dot midi dress paired with a leopard print bag.

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Bond Shoulder Bag
Kurt Geiger Bond Shoulder Bag

It just goes to show that even timeless pieces, like a dress in a classic cut and print, can feel fresh again with the right styling. No wonder Olivia Rodrigo thinks it's so good for her.

