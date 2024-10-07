Sabrina Carpenter's Crop Top and Plaid Skirt Outfit Is Right Out of Taylor Swift's Closet

She put her Polly Pocket style on pause.

Sabrina Carpenter attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci&#039;s Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Spooky season is the time when celebs like Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega come alive. Their signature edgy style is heightened during the month of October, putting further emphasis on the dark and punky undercurrents of their wardrobes. It's not, however, the time you'd expect girly-girl stars—like Sabrina Carpenter, for example—to shine.

The "Please Please Please" singer is known for her hyper-feminine, Polly Pocket style, which leans heavily on babydoll designs like lace jumpsuits and custom, crystal-coated lingerie. But she put all that aside for her latest look, delving more into "dark academia" territory fit for Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era fashion (read: a crop top and plaid skirt).

On Oct. 7, Carpenter popped out in NYC wearing a look that felt unequivocally fall. She was bathed in plaid (the unofficial print of the season), wearing a midi-length skirt with accordion pleats and a moody gray-and-mustard color story. Leaning further into the spooky librarian look, she merchandised the statement piece with a mock-neck crop top in inky black.

Sabrina Carpenter is seen out in New York, looking elegant in a sleeveless black turtleneck and a high-waisted brown and black plaid midi skirt. She completed her sophisticated look with black open-toe heels and a jacket draped over her arm, her soft waves and bangs framing her face perfectly.

Sabrina Carpenter abandoned her all-pastel wardrobe for a moody fall look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gibson Pleated Skirt
Danielle Guizio NY Gibson Pleated Skirt

Fancy Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck
Naadam Fancy Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck

A major departure from her usual all-pastel color palette, Carpenter accessorized with even more dark details. She wore a glossy oxblood shoulder bag and a pair of archival Gucci mules. The brand recently dropped a modernized iteration of the style, however, you can easily find Carpenter's exact style for a fraction of the prince online.

Horsebit Accent Leather Slides
Gucci Horsebit Accent Leather Slides

Small Chelsea Bucket Bag
Kurt Geiger Small Chelsea Bucket Bag

Beyond Carpenter, even more femme-leaning celebs are trading up their mini dresses and corset tops for darker styles. Taylor Swift, too, has seemingly been bitten by the punky bug, as the pop star went full goth on the VMAs red carpet last month. Like Carpenter, she went for a yellow plaid skirt with all-black accessories—and her favorite Nars lipstick. (Swift's outfit came from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection.) Swift also wore her fair share of plaid mini skirts while out and about between stops on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 wearing a yellow plaid high-low skirt and corset with black gloves and matching boots.

Taylor Swift walked the VMAs red carpet wearing a yellow plaid high-low skirt and corset.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looks like leaves aren't the only ones changing color this season...

Sabrina Carpenter
