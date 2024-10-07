Sabrina Carpenter's Crop Top and Plaid Skirt Outfit Is Right Out of Taylor Swift's Closet
She put her Polly Pocket style on pause.
Spooky season is the time when celebs like Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega come alive. Their signature edgy style is heightened during the month of October, putting further emphasis on the dark and punky undercurrents of their wardrobes. It's not, however, the time you'd expect girly-girl stars—like Sabrina Carpenter, for example—to shine.
The "Please Please Please" singer is known for her hyper-feminine, Polly Pocket style, which leans heavily on babydoll designs like lace jumpsuits and custom, crystal-coated lingerie. But she put all that aside for her latest look, delving more into "dark academia" territory fit for Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era fashion (read: a crop top and plaid skirt).
On Oct. 7, Carpenter popped out in NYC wearing a look that felt unequivocally fall. She was bathed in plaid (the unofficial print of the season), wearing a midi-length skirt with accordion pleats and a moody gray-and-mustard color story. Leaning further into the spooky librarian look, she merchandised the statement piece with a mock-neck crop top in inky black.
A major departure from her usual all-pastel color palette, Carpenter accessorized with even more dark details. She wore a glossy oxblood shoulder bag and a pair of archival Gucci mules. The brand recently dropped a modernized iteration of the style, however, you can easily find Carpenter's exact style for a fraction of the prince online.
Beyond Carpenter, even more femme-leaning celebs are trading up their mini dresses and corset tops for darker styles. Taylor Swift, too, has seemingly been bitten by the punky bug, as the pop star went full goth on the VMAs red carpet last month. Like Carpenter, she went for a yellow plaid skirt with all-black accessories—and her favorite Nars lipstick. (Swift's outfit came from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection.) Swift also wore her fair share of plaid mini skirts while out and about between stops on the Eras Tour.
Looks like leaves aren't the only ones changing color this season...
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
