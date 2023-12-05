Any fashion lover will tell you that the days of splashy logos and in-your-face designs are long gone in terms of luxury dressing. Nowadays, the fashion crowd is opting for the subtle, a.k.a. quiet luxury. Think quality over quantity, understated over loud, and classic over trendy. In short, the quiet luxury vibe is all about investing in lifelong pieces you can wear year after year. More specifically, white button-downs to layer with, easy-going ballet flats for every season, and maxi coats to bundle up in are just some of the styles that make up the set. Now, although quiet luxury entails more of an investment on the offset, it doesn't mean you have to shell out entire paychecks if you want to update your wardrobe. Thankfully, Saks Fifth Avenue has come through with a sale to give your winter wardrobe a luxurious refresh.

Right now, Saks is throwing their Friends & Family sale, which includes a whopping 25 percent off a selection of the retailer's new arrivals. In case that hasn't fully sunk in yet, we're talking brand-new, just-dropped designer pieces just in time for the new winter season. Ahead, I've rounded up 16 pieces that are the best of the best of the sale. From cashmere sweaters to classic denim, these are the kinds of quiet luxury pieces you can wear not just this winter, but for seasons to come. But act fast—the sale ends on December 6.

rag & bone Sid Faux-Leather Midi-Skirt (Was $375) $263 at Saks Fifth Avenue This season (and frankly, every season) the longer the skirt the better. It's a chic option for when the weather gets cold—simply add tights and knee-high boots (such as the Loeffler Randall pair). The leather finish also instantly elevates your look, even if you're wearing a basic t-shirt.

Theory Karenia Wool & Cashmere Rib-knit Sweater (Was $445) $334 at Saks Fifth Avenue For peak coziness that will last you for years and years, it's time to invest in sweaters made of quality fabrics. Say no to polyester! This turtleneck, for example, is made from wool with a touch of cashmere so you'll feel wrapped in warmth and softness. If you properly take care of it, this sweater should carry you through many winters to come, unlike polyester sweaters which pill incredibly fast.

Mercer Collective Grace Wrap Double-Face Wool Coat ($750) $563 at Saks Fifth Avenue If there's one coat style that defines the quiet luxury vibe, I would say it's the wrap coat. No matter what you wear underneath, this coat will make you feel like a million bucks. This wrap coat from Mercer Collective fits just like your favorite robe so not only is it chic, but it's also comfortable. I can't forget to mention that this coat is made from wool, so rest assured it delivers on quality and warmth.

Loeffler Randall Goldy Knee-High Leather Boots (Was $695) $521 at Saks Fifth Avenue Quality knee-high boots are a necessity in everyone's closets, especially come fall and winter. They pair perfectly with all of your winter dresses and skirts and add just a bit more warmth. They also look just as good worn over slim jeans, too. You'll want to keep this Loaffler Randall pair around for years to come for anytime you need to add an extra dose of polish to your look.

Good American Scuba T-Shirt Bodysuit (Was $75) $56 at Saks Fifth Avenue Is there anything worse than when your t-shirt comes undone after meticulously tucking it in? I do, which is why this t-shirt bodysuit would be a godsend in my closet. This bodysuit (which is offered in sizes up to 5X-Large, by the way) will ensure your t-shirt always looks perfectly tucked in. This is one bodysuit you'll get tons of wear out of, I promise.

Hudson Jeans Reconstructed Denim Midi-Skirt (Was $215) $151 at Saks Fifth Avenue Long denim skirts blew up over the fall, and something tells me they aren't going anywhere for years to come. Now's your chance to try the look for less. This denim skirt is versatile enough to wear into the warmer months with tank tops and sneakers, so this a piece that will pay off. Reviews say this skirt is especially well-fitting and so flattering. It really doesn't get better when it comes to skirts.

COACH Julietta Leather Knee-High Lug-Sole Boots (Was $350) $263 at Saks Fifth Avenue As I said before, knee-high boots are a wardrobe necessity, so for someone like me whose ankles wobble in heels over two inches, flat knee-high boots specifically are the way to go. The way these COACH boots are classic and edgy with their chunky lug sole means I'm absolutely obsessed. The details on them are so cool, too—just take a look near the sole and you'll find subtle COACH logos.

Off-White Low Vulcanized Leather Sneakers (Was $475) $285 at Saks Fifth Avenue When you have the chance to snag a pair of Off-White sneakers for nearly $200 off, you take it. You can think of this pair as your new go-to white sneakers. At the onset, these look like your average white court sneakers, but the signature Off-White touches like the green tag and "shoelaces" line makes them so much cooler.

Elie Tahari The Dina Vegan Leather Trench Coat ($425) $319 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sure, you may already have a trench coat in your closet but might I suggest adding this leather option into the mix? Just like the midi skirt above, leather immediately makes any piece feel more luxurious, so no matter how you decide to wear it, you're going to look elevated and polished.

Mercer Collective Thea Faux Leather Moto Jacket (Was $495) $371 at Saks Fifth Avenue To put it simply, I am obsessed with this jacket. The moto look is a classic silhouette, yet it's given a modern refresh with the cool mushroom brown shade and fuzzy fur cuffs. I can't stand the idea of covering up a good outfit with a coat just to be warm, so this jacket solves that issue for me. Not only is it crazy warm, but it also won't ruin your outfit since it's so stylish on its own.

Agolde Parker Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans (Was $218) $164 at Saks Fifth Avenue When it comes to denim, Agolde is pretty much unmatched. The brand is an editor and celeb favorite thanks to their incredible fit, quality, and styles. With its raw hem, lightly distressed details, and flattering high waist, you'll love these jeans for more casual looks.

COACH Emilia Metallic Leather Ballet Flats (Was $165) $124 at Saks Fifth Avenue There's no doubt in my mind you've noticed the resurgence of ballet flats. Their comeback only goes to show that they never really went out of style in the first place. If you have yet to invest in a pair, it's high time to do so. To really look like a fashion girl, opt for this metallic pair. The mary jane strap adds even more style points, too.

Theory Easy Cashmere Sweater (Was $275) $206 at Saks Fifth Avenue A great cashmere sweater is your ticket to looking and feeling luxurious this winter and beyond. The fabric is unmatched when it comes to cozy, warm knitwear and it'll last you for seasons to come. This Theory sweater particularly works as a great layering piece under coats and jackets or over button-downs and t-shirts for extra warmth.

Theory Casual Single-Breasted Blazer (Was $325) $244 at Saks Fifth Avenue A black blazer is a classic for a reason. It's the perfect piece to throw on when you need to elevate your look without much fuss. Even if you're just wearing jeans and sneakers, this blazer will immediately make you look put together.

Sabina Musáyev Charles Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers (Was $240) $180 at Saks Fifth Avenue Another piece that's essential in your quiet luxury collection is a solid pair of trousers. If the fashion crowd's fascination with The Row is any indicator, the classic, tailored look is the epitome of quiet luxury, especially when it's cream or white shade. You can even make it a matching moment by pairing them with the matching vest top.