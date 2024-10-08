Selena Gomez is not a fashion girlie. She always looks chic and stylish, yes, but she isn't beholden to the latest fixation in fashion's ever-changing trend cycle. She wears classic pieces (lately, some iteration of the little black dress) and styles them in a way that feels authentic to her. Today, however, the actor reached for an uncharacteristically trendy detail—the viral Khaite belt that has every fashion editor saving up.

In the early hours of Oct. 8, the Only Murders In the Building star stepped out in NYC for a fan meet and greet with her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty. She was outfitted, not in her usual LBD, but in a posh workwear-inspired look. The base of her outfit styled by Erin Walsh was simple and timeless, consisting of a black Khaite bodysuit paired to ivory wide-leg trousers.

Accessories, however, are where Gomez mixed things up. She added a few favorites, selecting pointed-toe black pumps and a Saint Laurent mini bag she's been loving lately. (The actor wore it just last week with a pair of fall Banana Republic jeans.)

Selena Gomez is spotted in NYC wearing a black and white 'fit, styled with Khaite's famous Benny belt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Khaite Toto Bodysuit in Black $1,680 at Khaite

Saint Laurent Celia Mini Leather Tote $1,890 at Net-a-Porter

Gomez then introduced a bit of metallic glint to her professional 'fit, via a leather belt covered in massive silver bubble studs. Designed by editor-loved luxury brand Khaite, the $580 belt has topped every fashion editor's wish list for months. Coincidentally, the same design has been dubbed the Benny Stud Belt, which could be taken as a subtle nod to her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

KHAITE Benny Stud Silver Buckle Belt $580 at FWRD

It may not be Selena Gomez's usual little black dress, but this outfit is certainly worth repeating. Perhaps it's also the hard launch of her new signature look.