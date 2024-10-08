Selena Gomez Wears the Viral $580 Khaite Belt With the Same Name as Her Boyfriend
Do you think this was intentional?
Selena Gomez is not a fashion girlie. She always looks chic and stylish, yes, but she isn't beholden to the latest fixation in fashion's ever-changing trend cycle. She wears classic pieces (lately, some iteration of the little black dress) and styles them in a way that feels authentic to her. Today, however, the actor reached for an uncharacteristically trendy detail—the viral Khaite belt that has every fashion editor saving up.
In the early hours of Oct. 8, the Only Murders In the Building star stepped out in NYC for a fan meet and greet with her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty. She was outfitted, not in her usual LBD, but in a posh workwear-inspired look. The base of her outfit styled by Erin Walsh was simple and timeless, consisting of a black Khaite bodysuit paired to ivory wide-leg trousers.
Accessories, however, are where Gomez mixed things up. She added a few favorites, selecting pointed-toe black pumps and a Saint Laurent mini bag she's been loving lately. (The actor wore it just last week with a pair of fall Banana Republic jeans.)
Gomez then introduced a bit of metallic glint to her professional 'fit, via a leather belt covered in massive silver bubble studs. Designed by editor-loved luxury brand Khaite, the $580 belt has topped every fashion editor's wish list for months. Coincidentally, the same design has been dubbed the Benny Stud Belt, which could be taken as a subtle nod to her boyfriend Benny Blanco.
It may not be Selena Gomez's usual little black dress, but this outfit is certainly worth repeating. Perhaps it's also the hard launch of her new signature look.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
This Underrated Hair Removal Option Is The Insider Secret to Smooth Skin
It's also less painful than some alternatives.
By Iman Balagam Published
-
Meghan Markle Has Offered to "Help" Her 'Suits' Costars With Their Rewatch Podcast
"It's lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals One Thing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Share With Mom Meghan Markle
Lucky kids.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Oprah Winfrey's Secret to Billionaire Dressing? Utility Jumpsuits
The mogul can't stop, won't stop wearing them.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Pairs a Classic Fall Plaid Set With Sky-High Boots for the Chiefs vs. Saints Game
Plus a sky-high pair of boots.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Remixes the Rich-Girl Fall Uniform in a Shiny Khaki Trench Coat and Blue Loafers
She is, once again, the fall blueprint.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber Styles Gen Z's Most Popular Accessory With Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
She simply can't stop wearing it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Crop Top and Plaid Skirt Outfit Is Right Out of Taylor Swift's Closet
The singer took a page from her mentor's style playbook.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Somehow Manages to Make a Business Casual Blazer Feel Decidedly NSFW
The CEO energy is palpable.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Shop Selena Gomez’s 10 Best Fall Outfits from ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Thank you, Mabel Mora.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Selena Gomez Added a Meaningful Accessory to Her Sultry Black Blazer Dress Look
The Rare Beauty mogul stunned in a Saint Laurent minidress accessorized with a peculiar green pin.
By Hanna Lustig Published