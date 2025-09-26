A supermodel's fashion week suitcase fascinates me. What fall trends, four-figure handbags, or secrets do they hold? On September 26, day four of Milan Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell revealed her signature sneakers made the cut.

Campbell swapped a front-row seat for a shopping spree at Dolce & Gabbana, before their Spring 2026 show on September 27. She returned to a similar formula from Paris Couture Week in July: a Canadian tuxedo and New Balances. New Balance 9060s were, once again, her sneaker of choice, featuring "scaled-up proportions," according to the brand. (See the heightened soles and gray mesh uppers.) Usually, they'd ring up for $160. Since Campbell's are a rare colorway, you can expect upwards of $245.

The rest of Campbell's look—particularly her matching set—leaned into the sneakers' dad-ish charm. An oversize jacket matched her jeans, both in the indigo denim trend seen in Fall 2025 lines from Louis Vuitton, Nili Lotan, Zimmermann, and Khaite, among others. The paternal pièce de résistance was a black baseball cap.

Naomi Campbell copy-and-pasted her fashion week formula in Milan. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly, Campbell has a packing system for Fashion Month—one she sticks to no matter the season. In between couture shows in July, she was spotted in the same New Balance 9060s, except in the "Navy Mushroom" shade. (Translation: They were mostly navy blue, apart from khaki heels and sidewalls.)

On top, she went the Canadian tuxedo route again. This time, she chose a sporty two-piece from Adidas. White stripes stretched down each arm and leg in true Adidas form. A limited-edition Chanel bag—famous for its chainlink plaid pattern—took the casual set to four-figure status. The find debuted in former creative director Virginie Viard's Cruise 2020 collection. Perhaps she's saving the $3,300 bag for Paris Fashion Week.

Campbell treats her New Balances the way Sophie Turner does her Adidas Sambas: She buys multiple colors in the same model. The black-and-gray sneakers must've joined her closet recently. From what I know, they're the third 9060s in her collection. Knowing Campbell, they certainly won't be the last.

Shop Sneakers Inspired by Naomi Campbell

